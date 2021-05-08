Residents in Sharjah confirmed that beggars are inventing new methods of begging before the Eid, as they were surprised by women and girls who knock on the doors of their homes, claiming to sell accessories, small Qur’ans and swimming pools, to help their families in a sympathetic manner for money, noting that others beg in front of mosques, centers, shops, and cooperative societies, asking for charity and assistance. The justifications for this are to leave the family’s bosses to work.

They pointed out that a number of beggars of different nationalities knock on the doors of the apartments, pointing out that they invent stories such as the loss of their husbands or the head of the family his job, and their inability to provide food for their children, indicating that this behavior has become frequent, especially before Eid al-Fitr, and they inform the building official about them, but they They cannot recognize them because of the clothing that covers their faces.

One of the residents of Sharjah, Mansour Ali, confirmed that he was surprised after breakfast that he knocked on the door of his apartment, and when he opened the door, he found a girl who could not distinguish her because she was wearing the muzzle, and she was carrying a group of small Korans and rosaries that she offered him for sale in a pitiful manner, indicating that he asked her why she knocked on the doors She sold these things, and she replied that her father was dead, and she needed money to help her family.

He referred to an incident and another incident that occurred with him during his exit from the cooperative society in Sharjah, where he was surprised by a person asking him for a price of bread or five dirhams, as he claimed that he had lost his work and did not have a price for the bread, and he refused to give it, but he kept insisting on him and sympathizing with him until he gave him the amount, indicating that he He watched him until he knew if he was being honest or not, but he was surprised that he was repeating the same behavior with others.

Sherine Mohamed indicated that while she was sitting in her house at noon, she knocked on the door of her apartment begging, and refused to help her, but offered her car comments made of small wood, and rings of praise that she wanted to sell to meet her needs due to her husband’s loss of work, noting that she bought from her despite knowing that she was a beggar. This is because of her great urgency and sympathy during the day in Ramadan.

She indicated that she told her that there are charitable societies, platforms and community initiatives that have been launched by the state’s charitable organizations to help the needy.

One of the worshipers pointed out that beggars sit in front of mosques, especially at the time of Tarawih prayers and noon on Friday, covering their faces with a muzzle or veil so that no one can discern their features, pointing out that beggars fabricate false stories for people’s sympathy, especially at the end of Ramadan, because people want to give alms and donations. Noting that most of the beggars hide their faces behind masks so that the security authorities cannot identify them.

Sharjah Police confirmed that it launched a security and awareness campaign to combat the phenomenon of begging during the month of Ramadan as part of its security preparations to combat negative phenomena through the spread of beggars and street vendors in residential places, markets, commercial centers or near fuel filling stations, creating various reasons and excuses with the aim of drawing public sympathy to help them.

She warned community members against responding to beggars, or dealing with them with feelings of compassion and sympathy for their appearance, and helping the police forces to immediately report any beggar who is spotted anywhere in the emirate, and the need not to deal or communicate with them physically.

• Sharjah Police launched a security and awareness campaign to combat the phenomenon of begging.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

