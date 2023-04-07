Abu Dhabi Police reported that electronic beggars use fabricated human messages and images in order to beg and steal money from benefactors.

And she stressed the importance of everyone uniting to confront all forms of begging, warning against begging on the roads and in markets, and electronic begging, through information technology and social media platforms, with the aim of soliciting users, and obtaining financial and in-kind benefits by sending text messages, human images and other fabricated begging phrases, to help Orphans, treating patients, or building mosques and schools in poor countries and others, promoted by unknown people inside the country

And outside of it, what should be addressed through awareness, and the phenomenon of electronic begging is one of the most dangerous phenomena of begging at all, to reap imaginary sums that far exceed the usual methods of begging.

She warned community members against sending or even transferring money to unknown persons, stressing everyone’s role in confronting this dangerous scourge.