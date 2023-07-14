Israa, an Egyptian girl in her second decade, studied art education, started her own project while she was a university student with the least available resources, and worked in designing handicrafts and accessories.

She tells the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that at first she only cost the raw materials from which the product is made, and she was later able to gain broader experience in production and marketing through her contact with people on the street, and after she identified her strengths and weaknesses, and what customers need from new ideas.

“One by one, the project grows with the descent to the ground.. It is not necessary (not a condition) that the aspects of the project are complete at the time of its start.. It does not make sense for me to start a project with a large sum that I might lose.”

Israa is one of the many young people who decided to engage in the experience of “self-employment”, which is witnessing remarkable growth in recent periods, especially in light of the pressures in the global economy, and the total turmoil resulting from the successive group of events, beginning with the consequences of Corona and then the war in Ukraine.

The freelance boom

The Executive Director of VI Markets, Ahmed Moati, believes that one of the strongest opportunities created by the economic crisis that the world is suffering from is encouraging people to go into self-employment.

And he indicates, in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, that major companies have declared bankruptcy, even in the United States of America itself, which is the most powerful economy in the world. It announced an increase in bankruptcies among American companies during the first half of this year.

“Those conditions that make people tend to search for the nearest opportunity for self-employment, and therefore crises increase dependence on it.”

The S&P Global Market Intelligence report revealed that the number of US companies that went bankrupt in the first half of this year 2023 exceeded the number of bankruptcies during the Corona pandemic.

Epiq data shows that the number of bankrupt companies in this regard amounted to 2,973 companies, an increase of about 68 percent over the same period last year 2022.

Moati points out that the boom in technology has stimulated young people all over the world to turn to self-employment, pointing out that most startups are companies specializing in self-employment, and most young people have recently gone to work in the technology sector.

He indicates that the number of workers in the free sector has recently increased in intensity, especially after the fields have become diverse and unlimited, and it is expected that these areas will witness an increase during the coming period, especially with countries supporting self-employment for young people by providing feasibility studies and assisting them, because these projects represent support for productivity. And its contribution to creating job opportunities, which reduces the unemployment rate and pressure on the state budget.

Precious tips

In addition, the Executive Director of VI Markets, during his interview with “Economy Sky News Arabia”, reviews a set of important advice he gave to those who are considering going into self-employment, in order to face any challenges that hinder them during the implementation of their project.

The main objective is “continuity”.

Setting logical aspirations, especially since there are some people before starting the project who set exaggerated and illogical aspirations, and therefore when they are not achieved and the person does not reach his goals, this negatively affects him (..) Therefore, the aspirations must be equal to each step of the implementation of the project .

Crisis management: Most of the companies that declared bankruptcy in America recently did not have a crisis management, by developing plans and other alternatives to face any obstacles.

Not relying heavily on loans. If a person decides to obtain a loan, he must be confident of his ability to repay it.

Study competitors and respect them.

Study the development in the specialty, the person should study his field, and be aware of every development in it.

Diversification of investment, where it is preferable to have another specialization next to it related to it; For example, a person may specialize in the field of programming, and in addition to that work, he may also work in the field of design, etc

And an analysis published by the Egyptian Center for Economic Studies, last May, indicated that there is intense competition in the field of self-employment globally, and there is a rapid increase in the demand for self-employment since 2019. During the first quarter of the year 2023, 40,000 job opportunities were provided, with a value of 60. One million dollars in the field of self-employment with software, and 34 percent of the demand for self-employment is concentrated in the United States of America, followed by European countries and India by 14.13 percent.

The future of work and growth

For his part, Professor of Economics Advisor at the World Bank, Dr. Mahmoud Anbar, explains that high inflation rates have led to a decrease in government investments and projects of its public companies, through which employment opportunities are provided, and thus the employment rate has become low, which pushes young people to search for job opportunities in general. free.

And he stated during his interview with the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that all countries have taken the direction of giving the private sector a greater role, as well as resorting to investments in one way or another, with the aim of absorbing the largest amount of employment and reducing unemployment.

The global economy is witnessing many risks that make the situation volatile. Chief among them is the war in Ukraine, in addition to the US-Chinese disputes, as well as the attempts of some countries to formulate an economic system that is not based on US hegemony, which makes some people fearful of investing, according to Anbar.

He affirms that the growth of self-employment and the sharing economy reflects that it has become the future of work and growth, especially as it is redrawing the map of the global workforce, as it is bringing about a state of change in the global employment reality. Accordingly, a professor of economics at the World Bank also offers a set of advice to those who are thinking of taking the step of working freely:

The person must be fully aware of the nature of the project, and conduct a feasibility study for it that includes four basic pillars, which are a marketing, technical, financial and financing study.

That he understands the nature of the commodity or service that he provides through this project, and that its flexibility rate is appropriate, so that it is a commodity closer to the basic commodities that the citizen needs and consumes frequently, and if it is a luxury or luxury commodity with economic pressures, it will be dispensed with.

He must be aware of the sectors encouraged by the country he is in and the available investment opportunities; Because every country has its own laws for each sector, whether service or investment, so he must know well the country’s plan and directions.

To determine the party that will finance the project, and if it will be financed personally or through some funding agencies. In some countries, there are institutions that adopt free projects, starting from financing or even managing them.

Practical experience

Thirteen years ago, Ibrahim Hosni, a young man in his third decade of life, began to take the first steps of his path in self-employment, through a small project to sell mobile phones, and completed a method in the lobbies of self-employment, until he now owns an internal tourism company, in addition to A number of other projects.

Ibrahim says in his interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the low salaries in the public and private sectors in light of living conditions and general economic conditions prompted him to take the decision to work independently, so he went through more than one experience of simple projects that shaped his personality and added to his experiences.

Although he started more than one different project, he does not admit failure. And he says: “All attempts in the end achieve a certain profit margin, which I sought to achieve in order to develop my investments… so all experiences were stations in my journey.”

Selling mobile devices, opening small restaurants, a beauty center, or a shop selling accessories, or establishing a contracting company. These are all investment experiences that Ibrahim went through. Most of them succeeded and continued, while others ended due to the changing needs of the market from time to time. The interests of the market, I search for new things and work in them.

“If you are thinking about a project, start right now, do not waste a lot of time thinking.” This is how Ibrahim advised the young people who are thinking to take that step, based on the reality of his experience, to add to that main advice a number of other tips, including:

In the beginning, a simple plan is drawn up in the short term, provided that it is at a small cost, after which the project will achieve self-growth.