I fondly remember those days when talking about signings of fifty and sixty million euros was crazy. That summer of 2009 where Florentino Pérez, after returning to the presidency of Real Madrid, brought Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaká and Benzema. The whole world raised their hands to their heads when a club paid 96 million euros for the Portuguese star. The front pages of all the newspapers and the beginnings of all the news programs carried his face. It was something out of the ordinary, but today, 100 million euros are like 40 of those of yesteryear.
Since Neymar broke the market in 2017 with the 222 million euros that PSG paid, nothing has gone back to being what it was. A signing that conditioned the market around the world, and that to top it off, went wrong for Barcelona. They paid €160M for Coutinho and €140M for Dembélé. Players who are totally above their price and who have never given the performance they had to give and with this, we arrive at the 2023/23 transfer market. Where Manchester United pay Ajax €100M for a certain Antony, who has unique conditions, but hasn’t done anything in the world of football and where Chelsea, who had been warning that they were going to break the market, pay €100M for Mundyk. A player who has only played in the Ukrainian league.
Youngsters with many qualities and a lot of projection, but who have not shown anything other than being the best in secondary leagues. How much money would have to be paid today for Mbappé, Haaland or Vinicius if Mudryk costs €100M? Before with 100 kilos you signed Cristiano Ronaldo and ensured triumphs for the next decade, now you sign Mudryk and pray and cross your fingers that the signing goes well and you don’t go bankrupt.
