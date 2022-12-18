The time has come to take stock of the year that is ending and, above all, to set goals for the one that is beginning: learn to play the guitar, go around the world, publish a novel… Perhaps before making that list we can stop at two schools some 2,300-year-old philosophical beliefs that have traditionally been seen as opposed, but that can help us get to know ourselves better before considering what we can do and how we can achieve it. We are referring to stoicism, which has been in fashion for a few years, and epicureanism, weighed down by centuries of clichés and false accusations.

These two philosophical schools begin their journey after the death of Alexander the Great in the year 323 BC. They arise at a time of crisis: city-states have disappeared and larger kingdoms are being consolidated. There is beginning to be a great distance between the rulers and the ruled, and philosophers wonder what a single individual can do in a society governed by a very powerful government, with a lot of influence in our lives, but at the same time very distant.

It’s not that far from what we sometimes feel: how can I combat climate change? What can I do to moderate inflation? Will this tweet against the Russian invasion of Ukraine be of any use? In fact, and although it is a time very different from ours, there is at least one other very important point in common, as Iker Martínez, professor of Ancient Philosophy at UNED, explains to us: the sensation that was felt at that time of the decline of values. María Isabel Méndez Lloret, dean of the Faculty of Philosophy at the University of Barcelona, ​​agrees: “Hellenistic philosophies appeared at a time when the individual felt helpless, disoriented, because moral references had lost their value, their prominence.”

In this context, Zenón de Citio founded the Stoic school, which would continue to be present during the 2nd century AD, when the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius wrote his Meditations, and which would also influence Christianity and current ideas as disparate as cosmopolitanism. , human rights, the entrepreneurial spirit of Silicon Valley and even in the preparation of Luis Enrique, coach of the Spanish men’s soccer team. Her influence is understood if we remember that, as Victoria Camps writes in her brief history of ethicsthese thinkers approached “concerns, such as death or the vulnerability of the human being, little dealt with directly by the rest of the ancient or modern philosophers.”

And it is that Stoic philosophy is a practical philosophy, which wants to help people live as well as possible, taking into account human weaknesses. In its Enchiridion (The Manual for the Happy Life), Epictetus said that there are things that depend on us and we can control, including our desires and fears, and others that cannot, such as the fear of getting old or getting sick, which we have to face with courage. “It is not the facts that trouble people, but their judgments about the facts,” he wrote.

Stoicism, as Martínez recalls, is a system that places rationality at the center. The goal is the apatheiathat is, to free ourselves from the passions that lead us to seek impossible things, such as immortality, or irrelevant things, such as wealth and fame, in order to live peacefully and without disturbances.

That is, the New Year’s resolutions of a stoic will be rational, measurable, controllable. Go to the gym? Of course. To learn german? Clear. Get a promotion? That no longer depends only on us and we must settle for doing our part. We must live the best we can, aware of our limitations and developing virtues such as courage, self-control and justice: “Stoic ethics teaches how through self-knowledge the individual discovers his place in the history of the world, how he accepts it and how harmonically adjusts his life with the universal natural order”, explains Méndez Lloret.

Even so, it is not surprising that stoicism has been accused of conformism, especially the versions popularized in recent years, and that, in exchange for reducing our suffering and anxiety, we help to reinforce the status quo. As Iker Martínez recalls, all the schools of antiquity are conservative, but, even taking this into account, very complex thinking is often simplified, the objective of which is, above all, for us to get to know ourselves better. And that we admit, if that is the case, that we will never learn to play the guitar with YouTube videos and that we should sign up for classes.

The Sensible Pleasures of Epicurus

Epicureanism sounds like a funnier alternative, at least if we listen to the accusations of banquets and orgies. But these accusations, many from the first centuries of Christianity, were hoaxes and false news that contributed to less knowledge and acceptance of Epicurean ideas. Added to these accusations were some aspects of his philosophy that the powerful of his time (and subsequent ones) found difficult to accept, such as the belief that the gods do not intervene in the lives of humans, his mistrust of political power and his commitment to pacts and dialogue.

It is true that this school founded by Epicurus proposes a philosophy based on pleasure: “Joy is the beginning and the end of a happy life.” But, as Michel Onfray recalls in The wisdom of antiquityAfter that sentence, the philosopher stressed that present pain or suffering is better if it produces greater satisfaction later on, and that immediate pleasure that causes pain in the future must be avoided. In fact, for these thinkers it was often more important to avoid pain than to seek pleasure.

Méndez Lloret also rejects clichés, recalling that the Epicureans proposed a model of free life, “devoid of luxury, far from political achievements, laws, austere, whose general rule consisted mainly of considering the calculation of the consequences of everyday decisions.

That is to say, an epicure would not indulge in a binge until bursting, crowned with two or three (or four) gin and tonics, since he would take into account the indigestion, the headache, the remorse and, if there was a cigar, even the lung cancer. Her pleasure is that of moderation and, above all, that of friendship. As Epicurus himself said, “for those who are not enough with a little, nothing is enough for them”.

This way of thinking can not only save us from some unnecessary Christmas hangover, but also encourage us with resolutions for 2023 such as learning another language or studying another career, even if that means a sacrifice in the short or even medium term. Hedonism, recalls Onfray, is “a more refined, more conceptual, more imaginative, less rudimentary mechanism than what its detractors think.” Or, as Méndez Lloret summarizes, “a pleasant life is a calm, trusting, secure life”.

Epicurean insights can also help us assess our priorities, as philosopher Catherine Wilson explains in her how to be epicurean. We can’t always choose, of course, but we often accept pain in exchange for a lesser pleasure or, worse, one that never comes: do we work too much, especially if, in addition, we don’t like what we do? Do we need the car or could we save expenses? Do we really have to say yes to all social commitments just to not look bad?

Like the Stoics, Epicurus believes that the errors are not in what happens to us, but in what we think about what happens to us and, especially, in the fear that certain things will happen to us. Including death, which we should not fear. What Epicurus and his followers propose —especially the Roman Lucretius, in the first century BC— is that we worry, above all, about the quality of our life and not just about its quantity.

Although it now seems partially forgotten in the face of its rival, Epicureanism influenced thinkers such as Thomas Hobbes, utilitarians (also concerned with pleasure and pain), and American revolutionaries. It must be remembered that, in addition, these are ideas addressed to all humanity, in a similar way to the cosmopolitanism of the Stoics. In fact, Epicurus’ school (the Garden) admitted women, the elderly, children and slaves, something unusual at the time, but which contributed to accusations of lack of control and licentiousness.

We can learn from both philosophies. Both pursue the same goal, explains Méndez Lloret: “Restore man’s self-confidence, offer him the philosophical tools to make him a cosmopolitan, freeing him from belonging to a specific community (the Greek polis)”. That is, to become critical citizens who trust their reason, even though some (the Stoics) accept the natural order of the world and others (the Epicureans) believe that this order is nothing more than chaos and chance.

Perhaps it is not necessary to choose sides or take a position on this, but we have had a few years of pandemic and inflation and tension that have almost forced us to be, at least, a little stoic. Perhaps – and this is already my opinion – we can use a small and moderate epicurean rest.