The guide to encouraging World Cup matches, which was recently announced by the Dubai Police, included an important rule that was formulated in a nice way, which is, “In the interest of your privacy, please take into account the privacy of others during filming.”

This short phrase included two words that represent a great concern at the present time, namely “privacy and photography.” The first has practically become at stake due to our constant connection to the Internet, our exposure to the other through social media platforms, and other means that have made many people lose the ability to distinguish between what should be It remains personal, and what is supposed to be publicly available!

As for photography, it turned into a real obsession in light of most of us owning advanced phones equipped with high-quality cameras, which made us more impulsive to press the photo button than to make appropriate human or ethical decisions!

It is no longer surprising to see a person busy photographing the victim of an accident or crime instead of taking the initiative to rescue him, just as it has become frequent to see the majority of attendees at a party or a large event hanging their hands in the air to record a video or take a picture instead of enjoying the event that they assigned themselves to attend!

In morally and legally civilized countries such as the Emirates, a person remains free to use these technologies in the way he likes, as long as he does not break the laws, or specifically engage in violating “privacy” by photographing.

Here, it should be noted that the new Law No. 34 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime included important amendments in this regard, which were dealt with in Article No. 44, which was mentioned under the title “Disclosure of Secrets and Attacks on Privacy.”

The most important of these amendments, which must be well aware of, stipulates for the first time the criminalization of photographing others in any place, whether public or private, while the previous law was limited to criminalizing photography in private places only, and this is sufficient to deter curious people who violate the privacy of others on beaches and others, under the pretext They photograph the sea, the sunset, or other landmarks!

The article also included an explicit text that criminalizes photographing victims of accidents, whether they are dead or injured, and prohibits publishing or transferring their photos.

The Emirati legislator has tightened the penalty for assaulting the privacy of others, or the sanctity of the private or family life of individuals, to reach six months imprisonment and a fine that can reach 500 thousand dirhams, keeping pace with the continuous development of modern technologies, and the tangible change in human behavior.

There are several cases registered against people who intentionally or unintentionally violated the privacy of others, so it is necessary for community members to realize the importance of being aware of these modifications, and paying close attention to the camera’s surroundings before pressing the shutter button!

Arbitrator and legal advisor