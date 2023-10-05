If you make the decision to buy a house, searching for it is not the first thing you have to do.

There is no error in the statement you just read. Buying a house, a home, is a decision that is as emotional as it is financial, and that is something that changes the intuitive order of steps that must be taken to get the keys. Long before looking for a home or taking an interest in the neighborhood where you would like to live, carefully review your accounts to determine two things: how much you can pay for it and what mortgage you are going to get.

Doing so will make the difference between dreaming with your eyes open or suffering a constant nightmare and disappointment.

Looking for a new house. Eva-Katalin (Getty Images)

So what should you do?

Know what home you can buy with the budget you have.

Remember that the purchase price of the home is the most important cost but not the only one. A buyer’s budget should include property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, maintenance or repair costs, and HOA contributions if it is a condominium. , co-op or part of a neighborhood HOA.

HOA – Homeowners Association. Community of homeowners, for its acronym in English. Andrey Popov (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When reviewing the numbers, it is important that you pay special attention to those of your credit rating because it plays a crucial role when it comes to obtaining the loan and its conditions along with the initial payment of the price of the home.

In this last point it is important to clarify that the effort you will have to make does not have to be titanic or long years. Down payments do not have to be as high as 20% of the home price. Rocket Mortgage offers conventional mortgages with a minimum payment of 3% of the price of the home, FHA mortgages for which you have to contribute only 3.5% of this price and VA loans that do not require a down payment but can only be granted to qualified current military personnel, veterans or eligible widows and widowers of members of the Armed Forces and National Guard.

To this range of possibilities, to make the purchase easier and save the time it takes to save, Rocket Mortgage adds to its mortgage offer the ONE+ offer, key in this initial phase. With this help, this lender contributes 2% of the price and with this the buyer only needs to contribute 1% to qualify for a conventional mortgage. Additionally, the price of private mortgage insurance added to this type of loan (PMI) when the down payment is below 20% is eliminated. It is a great saving since in other circumstances this insurance, which protects the lender, adds a significant additional monthly cost.

With the most important numbers already done, there is only one last detail left when you contact a real estate agent to guide you through the properties that fit your budget. Don’t forget to grab an essential document for making an offer on a property: a prequalification letter from a lender.

This letter is a rough estimate of the amount the lender would be willing to offer on a mortgage after a basic review of your accounts and may be requested by some real estate agents to work with. It is a document that gives strength to your offer to a seller because it shows that you have the possibility of securing financing for the purchase.

With further study of additional information, the lender may grant you a pre-approval letter. Rocket Mortgage also provides Verified Approval Letters (VAL) that give greater weight to a purchase offer because it includes information verified with documentation. This is something highly valued if there is a price war for the property and speeds up the processing of the mortgage.

An advisor sits down with a married couple, shows her clients how to read financial reports and monthly statements, pay taxes, and save money for the future. RichVintage (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Buying a home is not a quick process and there can be bumps along the way. Have the help of real estate agents and mortgage lenders facilitates the process in all its stages, speeds up the path towards the dream of getting the keys and ensures emotional tranquility to enjoy a long-desired home.

