The newspaper added that this sign is manifested in a rough or hoarse voice.

She pointed out that the injured and those around him can hear this signal, and therefore it is an early warning of infection with “Omicron”.

Voice impairment is associated with sore throat, the most prominent symptom of the new mutant so far.

This means that a person should consider getting tested at that time, because sore throat is one of the most common symptoms of “Covid-19” that is currently being reported, which makes it necessary to test for the virus.

Professor Tim Spector, who oversees an application for tracking symptoms of corona, said that the British record in the application that the throat is the most prominent symptom indicating that they have Omicron.

He added: “Sore throat is really a major sign of Omicron.”

He said that many patients report a great pain in the throat, more than what happened to them in other colds.

Day after day, “Omicron” still reveals many symptoms, beyond a runny nose and sore throat, some of which appear on the skin.