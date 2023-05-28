He took his fun, peaceful dog to a wonderful dog park in the Emirate of Dubai, but his bad luck led him to a ferocious dog that was not allowed to be acquired in the first place in the country of the type “Pitbull”, so he innocently tried to play with his motivated counterpart, but the latter applied his terrifying jaws to his neck and ear, And he only escaped with the intervention of the owner of the pet dog!

The man was shocked by the brutal attack his dog was subjected to, and assured the owner of the other dog that he would inform the police immediately, especially in light of the fact that he did not have the full ability to control his banned dog, but the latter fled from the place, taking advantage of the first’s preoccupation with his poor dog, who suffered – despite As he said – a very bad psychological condition, and he went on hunger strike for a period of time before he gradually recovered!

Talking about a situation like this is not a matter of luxury or luxury, especially since we live in a country that regulated the acquisition of animals with strict laws, and issued strict legislation for animal welfare, in addition to that the situation would have been completely different if the victim in this case had been a child or even an adult man!

I am fully confident that the owner of the dog in this incident will be caught sooner or later, but what matters to us here is awareness of the consequences of this behavior, and familiarity with the laws regulating the acquisition of dogs specifically because they are the most in contact with strangers while walking with them.

Federal Law No. (22) of 2016 regarding regulating the possession of dangerous animals devoted an entire chapter to dogs, its articles stipulating the prohibition of their possession without a license, and the need to establish a record to register them with the competent authorities, which includes all the data of the dog and its owner.

Article (14) of this law stipulates that it is prohibited for any natural or legal person to possess, trade or breed any of the dogs classified as dangerous, listed in a schedule attached to the law, issued by pitbull and any hybrid thereof.

And the law stipulated in its Article No. (15) the need to restrain dogs while walking with them, or to take them outside the boundaries of their shelters with an appropriate collar, so that they are controlled, and in the event that they violate this, they are seized, seized and disposed of, in addition to a fine for the owner amounting to 100 thousand dirhams. .

There is no doubt that the penalties included in the law are sufficient to deter violators, as there is no room for disrespecting human lives or their safety, or even the lives of other peaceful animals, and it is sufficient to know that the punishment may reach life imprisonment if animal abuse leads to the death of a person, in addition to fines amounting to 700 thousand. If the animal is used to terrorize people.

We are very sad when we read about the death of peaceful people in other countries affected by the attack of these types of dogs that are raised there in the absence of laws and oversight, so we appreciate the role played by the UAE in providing a safe environment that embraces humans and animals in the best possible way.

Arbitrator and legal advisor