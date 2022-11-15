With the availability of god of war On PC, modders are looking for a way to expand what it offers, but there are some who want to go further and this is the case of those who added content from K-On!

Yes, from the well-known manga and anime about a group of students who form their own band and who are moe icons around the world. Those responsible for such a peculiar idea are the modders Aduubo and Marcos RC.

The illustration that appears in this note belongs precisely to Aduubo. what he does this modification or mod is to change the appearance of Kratos and Atreus.

We recommend: Top 5: Kratos’ revenge What defined God of War?

The first is reminiscent of Yui Hirasawa and the second of Azusa Nakano. The models of both come from a game for PSP, K-On! Ho Kago Live! This is how this pair of girls can embark on an adventure in Midgard, which can be seen on video.

Font: Nexus Mods.

Likewise, there are screenshots where the models can be seen in more detail. According to its creators this mod of god of war with characters from K-On! has some problems.

Among them that not all of Kratos’ chest armor works on Yui. But it does not prevent completing the game and even getting the New Game+ without the need for the higher level equipment sections. From there everything should work.

What are the requirements of God of War on PC?

This mod god of war with K-On! It’s only available on PC, so it’s a good idea to know what you need to be able to play this title on that platform. According to its description on Steam, a 64-bit processor and operating system is required.

In this case, MS Windows 10 64-bit applies and as for the processor, an Intel i5-2500k with quad cores at 3.3 GHz or an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 with quad cores at 3.1 GHz can be used.

Font: Nexus Mods.

You still need 8GB of RAM, NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB) graphics card, DirectX 11 and 70GB of free storage space. Those are the minimum requirements.

But for maximum gaming you need a 3.5GHz quad-core Intel i5-6600k or 3.6GHz quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 2400G, as well as NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 graphics cards. (4GB).

In addition to god of war We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

Font