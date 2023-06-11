Camilo José Cela, Nobel Prize for Literature, boasting of absorbing a liter of water rectally. Fernando Arrabal, probably tipsy from wine, warning of the arrival of millenarianism in the Sánchez Dragó program. Francisco Threshold making history with “I have come here to talk about my book” in the Mercedes Milá program.

There was a time when the most prestigious writers were famous, but really famous, because they went to television sets, where true fame is generated. And not only to literature programs but also to contests, debates, magazines, and even joke shows, where they were in no hurry to practice writing. boutade and make a mess Her fame transcended the cultural sphere and reached that quantity and quality that was only achieved before, in the time of Lola Flores. Today it seems to be the opposite: writers don’t usually lavish themselves on TV, but celebrities on the small screen tend to become writers.

“Those were other times, TV welcomed writers, pampered them, revered them. We educated ourselves with that television that was attended by people who had done important things, or at least interesting things”, recalls the television analyst Mariola Cubells. Those were times when Terenci Moix came to present a desktop magazine entitled The afternoon for a week, through which Rafael Alberti, Antonio Gala, Román Gubern or Maruja Torres passed, and their own cultural program, More stars than in the sky. Gala, in fact, would also be a regular on the small screen, with her landscape with figures; as was later the philosopher Gustavo Bueno, who participated as a commentator at the beginning of Big Brotherand came to theorize about this medium in his book Television: appearance and truth (Gedisa).

With the advent of private broadcasters and the fragmentation of audiences, it seems that the brotherhood between intellectuals and television began its decline. “One day all that ended, because TV was expelling pure and hard culture first and then even cultural entertainment. There were fewer and fewer spaces where you could tell what your book was about”, adds Cubells. Today there are some literary spaces like Page 2 either A country to readbut it is that writers are not usually required in programs on other topics (the variety is not great either, the grill is taken over by political gatherings).

Interview of Mercedes Milá to the writer Francisco Threshold, in 1993, where the “I have come to talk about my book” became popular. Capture

Threshold in ‘Save Me’? Cela in ‘First Dates’?

Would Paco Umbral have gone to make the shrimp at Save me? Would don Camillo participate in First Dates? Who knows. You don’t see too many writers in the anthill (Carmen Mola, that is, the three authors under the pseudonym, did come after winning the Planet), and they don’t seem to be of much interest either. And, beware: the truth is that Save me It has also had its literary quota, in the figure of Kiko Matamoros, who in recent years has revealed himself as a literary prescriber of refined taste.

“They told me: look, there goes that blond guy on TV,” recalls Luis Antonio de Villena, who assures that he was never as famous as that stage, between 1987 and 1998, in which he appeared on programs like those of Manuel Hidalgo, Pedro Altares or Jesus Hermida. Every week whole sacks of letters arrived on the set that I couldn’t even review. He was even tempted by the gossip, but the poet repeatedly refused to open the door of his house for him. “I used to do a lot of nightlife and I knew that if I gave them a chance they would start snooping around,” he says.

De Villena differentiates between three types of participation of writers on television: those who had programs (like Moix or Gala, also Sánchez Dragó), those who went to gatherings (like himself or Álvaro Pombo) and those who gave memorable interviews (such as cell or threshold). “These journalists invited them a lot, because they had a good interview guaranteed,” he explains. He maintains that writers stopped going to TV because TV degenerated. “I am above that garbage that is now styled as Save me either survivors, that world without any type of culture or sensitivity”, he affirms. “In fact, already in those days Pombo and I laughed and felt a little bad for going on television, as if it were lowering the level,” she adds.

“I think those authors contributed a lot to the landscape of television”, explains the writer Sergio del Molino, “in general, they were all poses, which made them something wonderful, exuberant theatricality, naive and cynical at the same time, because they knew how to exploit a certain popular idea of ​​the writer as an eccentric genius”. They were disparate and knew how to put on a show, they staged, on the sets and in front of the cameras, the atmosphere of the gatherings, the cafes “and the halls of the marquesas where they acted as entertainers,” adds the writer.

Things have changed a lot: now writers are more normal, more representative of the society in which they live. “We are no longer weird with weird lives and we no longer have as much cachet as entertainers, which is why TV has relegated us to dwindling cultural programs, without frequenting show business. We are not only less relevant socially, but more boring, we don’t give a show”, says Del Molino.

Risto Mejide signing on the day of Sant Jordi of 2023 MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Now, and as is verified every year at the Book Fair, it is the celebrities who get into writing and not the other way around. Above all, the celebrities on TV, who are the most famous of all, but also from other fields such as the Internet (youtubers, influencers, tiktokers), sports, cooking or politics. “One day the media writers arrived,” says Cubells, “it seemed like everyone suddenly knew how to write. From a newscaster to an extravagant collaborator, any media celebrity. I have nothing against them, as long as we all assume that if they were not famous, if they did not have a television presence, nobody would publish them.

If he is famous, he has a book

Today, if someone achieves sufficient notoriety, the most common thing is that it does not take long for them to publish a book (in many cases written with the help of a professional editor), whether that book is an autobiography, some self-help advice or, the most daring, a fiction. In recent times, novels by presenters such as Vicente Vallés, Carme Chaparro, Sandra Barneda or Risto Mejide have been published, not to mention the great publishing successes that Jorge Javier Vázquez or Màxim Huerta have generated. Other authors from TV: Alonso Caparrós, Christian Gálvez, Pablo Rivero, Beatriz Rico, Mélani Olivares or Jordi Cruz.

The most notorious case was perhaps that of the novels by Ana Rosa Quintana, which she signed but wrote with the help of an editor (who caused the scandal by plagiarizing paragraphs from Danielle Steele or Ángeles Mastretta in the novel taste of gall, published by Planet). The hook of massive fame that television seeks is exploited by the large publishing groups to sell their product. The defenders of this symbiosis between the editorial and the television argue, in a similar way to what was said in the boom of Internet poetry, that these claims can serve to bring an ever-growing public closer to bookstores, to increase reading rates among the population.

The actor Pablo Rivero at his signature at the Madrid Book Fair on June 2, 2023.

Isabel Infantes (Europa Press)

And every year perplexity returns, even envy, when it is seen that it is these “intruders” in the publishing industry (according to some) who usually congregate the largest queues of readers eager for signatures at the fair and the greatest expectation. media. Authors considered “literary” have less fame, but it is also that “literary” readers are less likely to queue to get signatures. This year, for example, the great highlight of the Book Fair will be the appearance of Ana Obregón, who will sign The boy with the shrews (HarperCollins), that the celebrities picked up where his late son Aless Lequio left off. It will be this Sunday at noon, and surely that moment will remain indelibly engraved in the history of the fair.

Del Molino doesn’t think it’s bad. “I hate the tendency to whining and self-pity in my union,” he says, “why does the fair, which is an eminently popular sarao, a Madrid street party, have to stop talking about those who cut the cod in it? It’s a big place: we all fit in”. On May 19, a week before the fair opened, the writer Manuel Vilas fantasized in the opposite direction after a press conference organized by Grupo Planeta in Zaragoza: “Although any book is valid and the fair is a broad sociological manifestation, a fair should be created only for literary writers, separate from that of celebrities who become writers: actresses, youtubers, cooks… It would be revolutionary, a form of healing in literature. It would be nice to see that fair… although I didn’t go to anyone anyway”. Also, it could be added, it would be curious to see the colorful and crowded exclusive fair for celebrities.

