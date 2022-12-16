How do we protect our children from the dangers of modern communication technologies and the threats of social media?

This issue is of constant interest by technicians and experts in child psychology and sociology, and how many good and tight recipes have been developed to provide proactive protection for the souls of our livers..

So I will move directly to the aftermath of the problem, and the mistakes that some parents make in dealing with their children if they are targeted or lured into a trap through these media..

The law specifies the age of childhood up to 18 years, and the recent legislation issued in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 34 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime uses the term “children” for the first time instead of “juveniles.” This is not just an update of the text, but rather an affirmation that a person is in this category Omariya, lacks the necessary maturity and awareness to immunize himself, so he enjoys the necessary legal protection from the state..

The foregoing entails the importance of parents realizing that their children, until they reach this age, deserve care and containment, and not blame, rejection and punishment as some do when a problem occurs..

Let us realistically discuss a repetitive behavior, which is the circulation of pornographic materials among children and adolescents, in light of the availability of smart phones and tablets, and the ability of their parents to use technology, and this coincided with an age dominated by curiosity, physical impulsiveness, and love of experience.

The psychopaths, who are obsessed with children, take advantage of this age stage to lure children with these obscene materials, sending them films or pictures to form relationships with them!

It is remarkable that the UAE legislator paid attention to this loophole, and filled it with Article No. 35 of the new law, which provides full protection for children.

And it states that “whoever incites, seduces, or helps a child to broadcast, prepare, or send pornographic materials using an information network shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than two years and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or with one of these two penalties.” or information technology. The penalty shall be temporary imprisonment and a fine not exceeding one million dirhams if the prepared or transmitted pornographic material is a child. The child victim is not criminally responsible for the acts he commits as a result of incitement and seduction.

And the last item represents an important message to parents, as the child is not held accountable in any way if he is involved in these behaviors, because he is not aware of their legal consequences and does not have enough awareness to protect himself or others, so it is necessary to act in this way inside the home, and not blame the child. Rather, educate him and close the loopholes through which he was infiltrated!

We must, as parents, bear the responsibility entrusted to us. It is illogical for us to provide phones or devices to our children, without imposing on them some kind of conscious control over how to use them safely, so before we blame or punish them, we must hold ourselves accountable for our failure to protect them.

