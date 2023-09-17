Brazilian met in Havana with the former president of Cuba; PT member will open the 78th UN General Assembly

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Saturday (September 16, 2023) with Raúl Castro, former president of Cuba and one of the names involved in the Cuban Revolution. The meeting took place in Havana, before the Brazilian leader left for New York, where he will open the 78th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations). In the United States, Lula will also have a meeting with the head of the North American Executive, Joe Biden, and will have dinner with businesspeople and congressmen. The PT member was in the Cuban capital for the G77 summit, which included 134 UN developing countries.