Examination is required to go to the country; Minister of Finance meets this Friday with President Lula, diagnosed with pneumonia

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, went this Friday (24.Mar.2023) to the Palácio do Planalto to take the covid-19 test before traveling to China, which requires the test. According to the advisory, he underwent RT-PCR – considered the “Golden pattern” for detection or not of the virus. Then, Haddad will go to Alvorada: there is a meeting scheduled for 3 pm with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), diagnosed with pneumonia.