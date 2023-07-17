Brazil Agencyi

7/16/2023 – 5:41 PM

The eight Brazilian representatives who will be at the Paralympic Sport Shooting World Championship in Lima (Peru) closed the Copa Brasil for the modality with 16 medals. The event was held this weekend in Rio de Janeiro and featured pistol and carbine competitions at the Naval Academy and trap at the Military Center. 51 athletes from 11 states participated in the competitions.

The international tournament in the Peruvian capital will take place from September 19th to 29th. The green and yellow team will have Alexandre Galgani and André Colin from São Paulo, Carlos Garletti, Débora Campos and Sérgio Vida from Paraná, Geraldo Rosenthal from Rio Grande do Sul, Bruno Kiefer from Espírito Santo and Jéssica Michalack from Santa Catarina.

The main highlight of the Cup was Alexandre Galgani. The shooter won three gold medals in the R4 Air Rifle – Mixed Standing Position SH2, R9 .22 Rifle – 50m – Mixed Prone Position SH2 and R5 Air Rifle – Mixed Prone Position SH2. Before heading off to the World Cup, the shooters will still compete in another national tournament, the Brazilian Sport Shooting Championship, between the 1st and 3rd of September, which will also be in Rio de Janeiro.
























