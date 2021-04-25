V.Before the federal and state vaccination summit on Monday, Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz promised a resilient concept for the way out of the corona lockdown for the end of May. “We need the timetable back to normal life, but one that will not be revoked after a few days,” said the SPD politician of “Bild am Sonntag”.

“By the end of May we should be able to make reliable statements. I want us as the government to then define clear and courageous opening steps for the summer. ”This should allow restaurants to prepare for their opening and citizens to be able to plan their summer. The time should also be determined when concerts, theater and football in the stadium are again possible.

Last effort for a nice summer

The Vice Chancellor also defended the federal emergency brake that has just come into effect to break the third wave of corona. “We need this effort again so that we can have a nice summer and then a more carefree life again.” Scholz called on citizens not to lose the chance in the next four to six weeks of sitting in the beer garden in summer and in to go on vacation ”.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) spoke out in favor of abolishing the vaccination sequence from May. “We have to resolve the rigid prioritization faster,” said Söder of “Bild am Sonntag”. “After the vaccination dates that have already been agreed, all vaccines should be fully approved for everyone.” This should “ideally be done in May”. “The vaccination bureaucracy is delaying the success of the vaccination,” warned Söder.

Söder: Treat students aged 16 and over like adults

The Bavarian Prime Minister also spoke out in favor of vaccinating more students from the age of 16 “if the vaccine is sufficient”. “This is where the incidence is highest,” emphasized Söder. From his point of view, this age group should therefore “be treated like adults when vaccinated.”

According to a survey by the Kantar opinion research institute for “Bild am Sonntag”, a clear majority of 75 percent of people in Germany are in favor of an immediate revocation of the vaccination sequence. 22 percent of those surveyed were against it, the remaining three percent did not answer.

Schwesig calls for the Bundeswehr to be deployed

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) demanded “clarity and reliability” from the upcoming vaccination summit. “We need more vaccines and clear statements from the federal government as to when we can count on which quantities of vaccines from which manufacturers,” Schwesig told the editorial network Germany (RND).

Schwesig also explicitly named the Russian corona vaccine Sputnik V. “Of course I will ask the Federal Minister of Health what the federal talks on the Sputnik vaccine have revealed,” said the SPD politician. “If a vaccine is safe and effective, we should use it. For this we need options, which are then due in the event of approval. “

The Prime Minister also wants to bring up the use of the Bundeswehr at the summit. She will “speak out in favor of deploying more mobile Bundeswehr vaccination teams at the latest when we have more vaccine available,” Schwesig told the RND newspapers. This is “a good way to develop the rural regions even better”.