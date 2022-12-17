According to the “Goal” website report, Aguero, who retired from football last year due to sudden heart problems, is currently sharing a room with Messi, which raises the spirits of the star who carries Argentina’s hopes in the World Cup final.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona striker appeared in the Argentine national team training camp, and he will remain with his former colleagues until the end of the tournament.

Aguero played alongside Messi in the World Cup in 2010, 2014 and 2018, but retired from football in 2021 after a heart attack on the field.

It is noteworthy that Aguero’s relationship with Messi is close, as they played dozens of international matches for Argentina, but the first moved to Barcelona after the departure of the “flea” to Paris Saint-Germain.