bForeign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for fundamental reforms at the United Nations before the start of the UN general debate in New York. Germany is committed to “making the UN system fairer, more inclusive and more capable of acting,” explained Baerbock on Sunday night in New York. This also includes a reform of the UN Security Council, which Germany has been campaigning for for years together with Brazil, India and Japan in the so-called G4.

“A UN Security Council that still represents the world of the 20th century is no longer appropriate,” warned Baerbock in her statement. “Only if the United Nations “updates” its operating system in order to be able to operate in the world of the 21st century “As we approach the end of the 20th century, they will in the long run be the place where the global community solves its problems together.”

In order to contribute to such modernization, Germany and Namibia are leading the negotiations for the UN Future Summit in 2024, said Baerbock. First of all, the UN general debate next week will focus on numerous major challenges: “about peace, about the further development of international law, about good climate, health and development policy and also about the rights of girls and women in countries like Afghanistan “. This means that the “heart of the world” will beat in New York in the coming days.

Sustainable development goals

The general debate in the UN General Assembly, in which Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also takes part, begins on Tuesday. A summit for sustainable development will take place in New York on Monday.

With this in mind, Baerbock advocated “that we put the sustainable development goals at the center of the United Nations”. This includes “more ambition to contain the climate crisis, the greatest threat of our time”. In addition, the UN, the international financial institutions and health bodies must finally be positioned so that our partners in Africa, Latin America and Asia receive the voice they deserve there.

On Monday, Scholz, Baerbock as well as Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) and Federal Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) will also take part in a ceremony to mark Germany’s admission to the United Nations 50 years ago. In her statement, Baerbock emphasized that Germany only became a UN member late after its crimes in the Second World War. However, it has “transformed from an enemy state to one of the greatest supporters of the United Nations”.







The Federal Foreign Minister has been in the USA since Tuesday. Among other things, she visited the state of Texas and held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other political decision-makers in Washington.