D.he CDU chairman Armin Laschet demands a quick decision on the Union’s candidacy for chancellor. “If I take into account the mood across the board of the CDU, the decision should be made very quickly,” said the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister of “Bild am Sonntag”. From his point of view, this should be done by mutual agreement: “Unity is very important. It is very good for the CDU and CSU to make the decision together. And very promptly. “

Laschet appears this Sunday together with CSU leader Markus Söder at a retreat of the head of the Union faction in the Bundestag. Under the motto “How do we shape the future?” They want to discuss with the MPs at noon.

A discussion on the political situation with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is planned for the morning. The question of who is better suited to defend the Chancellery for the Union in the Bundestag election in September should also come up. Merkel will no longer run after 16 years in office.

Firmly by Merkel’s side

According to Laschet, however, it is not to be expected that the candidate for chancellor will be proclaimed on this occasion. “No,” he replied to a relevant question. The date has been planned for months, the party leaders of the CDU and CSU are invited as guests to closely interlink the work.

Laschet also made it clear that – unlike the CSU and Söder – he had always stood by Merkel’s side on many political issues. “For years I have been in agreement with the Chancellor on basic political issues – from saving the euro to refugee policy. Even when the conflict with the CSU over a European refugee policy escalated two years ago, ”he emphasized. “Such a rift must never be repeated in the Union.”

No “teasing, filthy”

Regarding the form of the internal conflict in the power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor, Laschet said: “You won’t find any taunts, filthy things or anything like that with me. That is not my style. The pandemic is too serious for party political games. ”The term“ filthiness ”originally comes from the former CSU boss Horst Seehofer. In 2012, Söder had accused him of “weaknesses in character” and a tendency to be “dirty”.

The group is growing nervous in view of the collapse in the polls for the Union. Even individual CDU MPs had already spoken out in favor of the Bavarian Prime Minister because of the high popularity ratings for Söder. In the meantime, more and more leading CDU politicians are urging a swift proclamation of the candidate for chancellor.

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) said the “Bild am Sonntag”: “When we run for chancellor next week, the decision must be made whether we run with Armin Laschet or Markus Söder.” Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.” “:“ We have to decide very quickly now. ”A“ Pentecost miracle ”will not help. Laschet and Söder originally agreed on a period between Easter and Pentecost.

Around 3 p.m. Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU), CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt as well as Laschet and Söder want to inform about the results of the deliberations.