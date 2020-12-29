There is going to be a talk again on Wednesday between the farmers and the government, which have been agitating for more than a month on the borders of the capital Delhi. Despite several rounds of negotiations, no solution has been found. Meanwhile, the protesting farmers’ organizations wrote a letter to the central government on Tuesday and said that the discussion would only be on the modalities to repeal the three laws and provide valid guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). On the other hand, there has been a lot of churn in the government as well. Now it has to be seen whether there is a way out between the government and the farmers on Wednesday or the deadlock will still continue.

The government has invited farmers’ organizations for the sixth round of talks on Wednesday. In a letter written on Tuesday, the United Kisan Morcha, representing 40 farmers unions, said that the discussion will only be on the modalities to repeal the three agricultural laws and give legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP).

It further said that the agenda of the meeting should include amendments to the ordinance issued in relation to the Air Quality Management Commission in NCR and adjoining areas to keep farmers out of punitive provisions. Through the letter, the Morcha has formally accepted the government’s invitation for talks.

A day before the next round of talks between the Center and the farmers, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said that the ministers discussed in this meeting about the government’s stand in the talks with farmers on Wednesday.

Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating for more than a month on the borders of Delhi against the three new agricultural laws of the Center and they are demanding withdrawal of the related laws. The five rounds of talks between the government and farmer organizations so far have been fruitless. The Center has invited representatives of 40 farmer organizations for the next round of talks to end the deadlock.