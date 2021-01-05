Cricket is said to be a game of uncertainties, an example of this was seen in the ongoing Test series between India and Australia. The first Test match was played in Adelaide, where Team India could score just 36 runs in the second innings. It was also India’s lowest score in Test cricket. Captain Virat Kohli returned home on Paternity Leave after the Adelaide Test, Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the series after being injured in the first Test, Rohit Sharma was not part of the team in the first two Tests, Ishant Sharma also not on tour to Australia due to injury Had they come, then few people would have expected Team India to win the Melbourne Test. Ajinkya Rahane led from the front in the Boxing Day Test played in Melbourne and brought the team to a historic comeback, equaling the series 1–1. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has targeted some of Australia’s former cricketers on this whole issue.

Before the Melbourne Test, some veterans of Australia had claimed that India would lose 0-4 in this series. It also includes the names of legendary cricketers like Mark Waugh, Ricky Ponting. On Star Sports ‘Cricket Connected’ show, Laxman targeted these former cricketers and said, “Cricket is a game of uncertainties. So you cannot predict what will happen next. Team India were reduced to 36, Virat Kohli returned to India, Shami was out of the series, even then, you can not consider any team to be finished, especially this Indian team.

He added, ‘We saw how India won the Test series for the first time on Australian soil in 2018-19. So it seems to me that no team should be considered finished. The four-Test Border-Gavaskar series is currently 1–1. The third Test match of the series is to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground from 7 January. Both teams have reached Sydney.