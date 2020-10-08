Highlights: Suicide note found in the house after the death of former Governor Ashwini Kumar

Ashwini Kumar, former Governor of Nagaland-Manipur, was found dead in Shimla’s house

Ashwini Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, also worked as a director of CBI

Shimla

Former Governor Ashwani Kumar, who was found dead in his home in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, wrote in his Suicide Note the reason for suicides after getting sick from the disease. The body of former Nagaland Governor and former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar was found at his house in Brockhast, Shimla. Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu says that the case of Ashwini Kumar’s suicide is being investigated. However, he has not blamed anyone in his suicide note.

Earlier on Wednesday, after the information about Ashwini Kumar’s death, a team of police arrived at his house for investigation. The team also recovered a suicide note on the spot. In this note, it was written that I am going on my own journey on my next journey. It is also written in the note that I am taking this step after getting fed up with my illness. The suicide note also mentions a willingness to donate after death.

Former Manipur-Nagaland Governor and former CBI Director Ashwini Kumar dies, dead body found hanging on hanging noose

Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar died on Wednesday. 70-year-old Ashwini Kumar was found hanging on the noose in his house in Shimla. However, the police team is still trying to find out what is the main reason behind the suicide.

Forensic department is also investigating

Apart from the police, teams of the Forensic Department have also investigated the spot on Wednesday. Also, a postmortem of Ashwini Kumar has also been done. Ashwini Kumar, a resident of Sirmaur, Himachal, was a 1973 batch IPS officer. He held the qualification iron in several positions including the Director of CBI, DGP of Himachal Pradesh.

Several major improvements made in Himachal Police while DGP

Ashwini made several reforms here after taking charge of the DGP of Himachal Pradesh Police in the year 2006. He started the digitization of Himachal Police and the use of computers at the station level. Ashwani Kumar was made CBI director in July 2008. Ashwini was the first police officer in Himachal Pradesh to become CBI director. In May 2013, the then UPA government first made him the Governor of Nagaland and then in July 2013 he also made him the Governor of Manipur.