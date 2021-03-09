In Mainz, red-green-yellow rules – and according to surveys on the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate, it can stay that way. The SPD still seems to be losing percentages.

At the the 14th of March the state election 2021 will take place in Rhineland-Palatinate instead of.

the state election 2021 will take place in instead of. Surveys show high popularity ratings for the incumbent SPD Prime Minister .

. The election forecasts suggest that there could be a close race between the CDU and the SPD.

Update from March 9th, 5:01 p.m .: A few days before the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate on Sunday, there is a neck-and-neck race between the ruling SPD and the opposition CDU. As the image-Zeitung (Wednesday edition), citing a representative survey by the Insa Institute, writes that the CDU has lost three points compared to the February survey and is 30 percent. The SPD loses one point and is also 30 percent.

Institute date SPD CDU AfD FDP Green The left Others INSA / image 03/09/2021 30th 30th 10 6th 12th 3 9 ZDF political barometer 05.03.2021 33 29 9 7th 11 3 8th Infratest dimap / SWR 02/25/2021 30th 31 9 7th 12th 3 4th INSA / image 02/23/2021 31 33 9 6th 12th 3 3 ZDF political barometer 02/05/2021 31 33 7th 5 13th 4th 7th Infratest dimap / SWR 01/14/2021 28 33 8th 6th 15th 3 7th Infratest dimap / SWR 12/10/2020 28 34 9 5 15th 3 6th INSA / image October 21, 2020 27 33 10 5 14th 5 6th Infratest dimap / SWR 09/10/2020 26th 34 9 6th 17th 4th 4th State election 2016 03/13/2016 36.2 31.8 12.6 6.2 5.3 2.8 7th

The previous traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, FDP and the Greens together has 48 percent and could defend its parliamentary majority. But a Jamaica coalition of the CDU, the Greens and the FDP would also achieve 48 percent. Theoretically, a coalition of SPD and CDU is also conceivable, which would come to 60 percent, but is considered politically unlikely.

Insa boss Hermann Binkert said the image: “Both the CDU and the SPD can still become the strongest force in Rhineland-Palatinate. For both big parties, however, it is even more important than being ahead to win the FDP and the Greens as coalition partners. “

In the state elections in 2016, the SPD achieved 36.2 percent, the CDU 31.8 percent, the AfD 12.6 percent, the FDP 6.2 percent, the Greens 5.3 percent, the Left 2.8 percent and the others Parties together 5.0 percent.

Survey hammer shortly before the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate: Dreyer’s SPD flies past the CDU

Update from March 5, 5:34 p.m .: According to the current ZFD “Politbarometer”, the SPD is ahead in Rhineland-Palatinate, replacing the CDU as the leading party. As a result, the SPD with head of government Malu Dreyer * comes to 33 percent (+2 percentage points compared to February), the CDU with challenger Christian Baldauf * only 29 percent (-4 percentage points). Behind are the Greens (11 percent), who also lose easily. It is followed by the AfD (9 percent) and FDP (7 percent), which each gained two percentage points.

Update from February 25th, 10.30 a.m .: A head-to-head race is emerging before the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate. A survey published on February 25 by the Infratest dimap institute for the SWR shows that the gap between Prime Minister Malu Dreyer’s ruling SPD and the opposition CDU is small. The CDU of Dreyer challenger Christian Baldauf is currently 31 percent – and thus still ahead. The SPD follows directly with 30 percent. Only one percentage point difference. The CDU has lost two percentage points since mid-January, while the Social Democrats gained two percentage points.

The Greens cut in the forecast weaker than in the previous month and would currently be 12 percent. A minus of three percentage points. The FDP achieved seven percent and thus a gain of one percentage point. And the left remains stable at three percent and is thus still below the five percent hurdle. This creates the following picture: According to the polls, the – currently ruling – traffic light coalition of the SPD, FDP and the Greens would still have a majority in the Mainz parliament.

Update from February 24th, 2:30 p.m .: A new survey from February 23 shows: The SPD has narrowed its distance to the CDU. The ruling SPD is currently 31 percent, the CDU 33 percent. The poll of the polling institute Insa – on behalf of image – According to the Greens have lost two percentage points of approval and are now 12 percent – compared to the previous month (January 23). FDP (6 percent), Left (3 percent) and AfD (9 percent) remain unchanged. The research group Wahlen made a similar prognosis for ZDF at the beginning of February. According to the polls, Prime Minister Malu Dreyer’s red-yellow-green coalition would still have a majority.

State election 2021 in Rhineland-Palatinate: polls see CDU ahead – Malu Dreyer is still popular

First report from January 29th, 9.40 a.m .: Mainz – For Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) the omens look good. The state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate * will take place on March 14th in 2021. The Survey indicate that the CDU will be the strongest force in the state parliament this time and will thus overtake the Social Democrats. For the Traffic light coalition, with which Malu Dreyer rules, there should still be a majority again.

The balance of power between several parties has shifted since the last state election. A slight gain for the CDU * contrasts with a significant loss for the SPD *. The polls for the RLP state elections in 2021 also show the great gains of the Greens, which are now clearly the AfD* have overtaken. The FDP should create the re-entry into the Mainz state parliament while The left* likely to be below the 5 percent threshold.

Surveys on the 2021 state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate

For all eligible voters who would like to compare the positions of the parties before the election, there is again the Wahl-O-Mat Rheinland-Pfalz *, which offers assistance.

State election forecasts for Rhineland-Palatinate show several possible coalitions

The SPD is predicted to lose around eight percentage points. A new edition of the coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP * is still possible. In the case of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen *, the election researchers see a gain of around ten percentage points. In principle, according to the Forecasts also for the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate Black-Green-Yellow possible. But there is no mood of change in the state. The Ruling parties were expressly satisfied with the cooperation at the beginning of the election year.

Christian Baldauf, Top candidate of the CDU, so is not the top favorite for the Prime Minister’s office. After the RLP state election, he must hope Green and FDP brought together in a new coalition. Finally, there is still the possibility that the election result will differ significantly from the forecasts. If the two obvious three-party coalitions fail, one remains GroKo the stopgap. If the CDU and SPD then form a coalition, Baldauf would probably replace Dreyer as the candidate of the strongest party.

Popularity of the top candidates: This is what the polls for the RLP 2021 state election say

When it comes to the Top candidates goes, the incumbent Prime Minister in turn has the Popularity ratings on your side. This was shown again in January 2021 in a survey by SWR on the occasion of the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate. In the opinion of the top candidates of the parties, Malu Dreyer achieved the best value by a large margin. 71 percent of those questioned were satisfied or very satisfied with the incumbent. With Christian Baldauf it was only 33 percent.