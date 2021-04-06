Before the start of the vaccination campaigns in Germany … panic about the “AstraZeneca” vaccine

German doctors asked to clarify the side effects of AstraZeneca, before the start of the Corona vaccination campaigns in many doctors’ clinics. In statements to the German newspaper “Bild” published on Tuesday, Ulrich Weigelt, President of the General Doctors Union said: “Vaccination should not turn into a test of courage, either for patients or for the doctor.” The German federal government and state governments decided a week ago, based on the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Vaccination, to limit vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over the age of 60 years, after the emergence of blood clots in brain veins in younger age groups, some of which ended in death. Feiglett criticized the failure to clarify the medical history of the vaccinated people who had such cases and their predisposition to infection, and said: “Clinic doctors know their patients and can take different decisions, and excluding all those under 60 years of age from vaccination with AstraZeneca is very imprecise.” At the same time, Feiglet said he did not want to recommend that his colleagues circumvent the instructions from the vaccination committee “because if something happens, there will be a colossal revolution.”