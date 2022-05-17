Before the sparks.. and after it!

I was not surprised by what has been shown on some social media platforms recently, especially since I have worked for a long time in this field, and I was often stopped by people’s reactions to issues I thought – naively – that were clear. For a long time there have been general signs of contempt for the feelings of others, and of contempt for the sorrows and afflictions of others.

In animal societies such as monkeys, ants and even poultry, scientists who monitored their behavior have proven that their members have a significant amount of showing emotions with their counterparts of the same sex. In fact, dogs have shown a developed form of sympathy with other races such as humans, and even with those who are strangers to them. To clarify the concept, empathy means responding to the emotional states of others, especially grief and pain.

While the conditions of the animals remained the same, the condition of humans changed. Not long ago, man suffered a shameful decline in this feeling. And here we are not talking about “reincarnation”, in which a person is physically identical (reincarnated) involuntarily with the condition of another suffering person, so he feels the same pain, which makes him initiate immediate behavior to avoid more of it. Despite the importance of this type of empathy – especially for workers in areas where this feeling is fundamental, such as paramedics and firefighters, for example – the “sympathy” I mean is more important, as an essential feature for the survival of the human race.

Contrary to what is believed that empathy is an innate feeling, life experiences have proven the opposite, as the mind must perform complex processes preceded by awareness and awareness for empathy to occur. Unfortunately, individualism and selfishness aggravated the atrophy of this feeling, as did the abandonment of many moral and religious values, which have come to be seen as signs of weakness. That is why when we witness cases of lack of empathy, cruelty and dullness in human behavior, we have to realize that we are in front of a pathological condition that requires treatment, and this is why many scholars have worked on the concept of empathy and its causes and how this process occurs in the brain, and the role of upbringing in consolidating or marginalizing it, as well as observing the indications of its absence among Some early, because it is, to some degree, indicative of the adoption of independent aggressive behaviour.