Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

Ahead of the Spanish elections, politicians have accused Feijóo of sexism. © Luis Soto/dpa

Ahead of the Spanish elections, conservative Feijóo is in the spotlight – this time for his sexist remark at a campaign rally.

Madrid – The leader of the conservative Spanish People’s Party (PP) and Opinion poll-Favorite Alberto Núñez Feijóo ensures just before Spain election for uproar: At a campaign event on Thursday (July 20), he attacks Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz (Sumar party). In a speech in Madrid, Feijóo accused Díaz of falsifying Spanish employment figures and said: “If I look at the Deputy Prime Minister who is in charge of jobs, she knows a lot about make-up. There is no doubt about that. A lot – more than ever.” His sexist comment was immediately followed by reactions.

Before Spain election: sexism allegations against conservative Feijoo

Díaz replied Thursday evening. “I’m glad you’re doing better Mr. Feijóo,” she wrote on Twitter, adding: “I would be happy to discuss the employment figures and your economic project for Spain with you tomorrow. Whenever and wherever you want. ”Díaz apparently alluded to the fact that Feijóo had to interrupt the election campaign due to back problems and also refused to take part in the last TV duel.

Spain’s conservative Feijoo causes an uproar with sexist comment

Other politicians also reacted to Feijóo’s comment. Alejandra Jacinto, housing spokeswoman for the left-wing Sumar party, said: “The whole of Spain saw him lie about pensions earlier in the week. Then he dodged the debate. And he ends the week hitting on Yolanda in a pathetic sexist attack over her looks. They’re nervous because we’re going to win the election.”

María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop, MEP from Podemos, said, according to the British newspaper The Guardiansthe PP leader’s comments do not bode well for his dealings with the women of Europe – such as Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament, and Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

Conservative politician Feijoo: Details will come to light before the Spanish elections

Feijóo’s comments to Diaz aren’t the only incidents that have put the conservative politician in the spotlight. Feijóo was also caught by a journalist for his inaccurate claims about his party’s record in terms of pension levels, and has frequently faced questions in the past about his relationship with a well-known drug trafficker from his home region of Galicia.

It’s about his exact relationship with Marcial Dorado. Feijóo is said to have gone on vacation with Dorado, as published vacation photos from the 1990s probably show. Dorado was arrested in 2003 and subsequently imprisoned for offenses including drug trafficking, bribery and money laundering. Feijóo was a senior politician in Galicia before being regional president from 2009 to last year. He always insisted that he didn’t know Dorado was involved in anything illegal. He broke off contact with Dorado as soon as he was charged with criminal offenses.

According to the polls, everything indicates that the conservative People’s Party PP under the leadership Feijóo received the most votes, overtaking Sánchez’s PSOE as the strongest force becomes. Feijóo emphasizes that he would like to govern alone, but an absolute majority seems unattainable.