The first round, which took place on May 14, did not result in any of the candidates obtaining a 50 + 1 percent voter turnout, as Erdogan obtained 49 percent, while Davutoğlu received 45 percent of the vote.

A day before going to the vote, polling institutions scrambled to announce their findings regarding the results of the run-off.

Erdogan’s fortunes

Conda expects Erdogan to win by 52.7 percent, compared to 47.3 percent for Kilicdaroglu.

The percentage of “Asal” company increased to 53.4 percent in favor of Erdogan.

Saros predicted that Erdogan would receive 53.1 percent of the vote.

Bimar expects Erdogan to receive 52.19 percent.

Most opinion polls suggest that President Erdogan will remain in power for another five years.

Kilicdaroglu’s fortunes

AREA expected Kilicdaroglu to win by a narrow margin of 50.6 percent.

ORC predicted Kilicdaroglu would get 51.4 percent of the vote.

Stronger odds

The Turkish political analyst, Hisham Gunay, says that after the first round, President Erdogan’s chances appear to be the strongest, as he needs only half a point in the second round to stay in power, while Kılıçdaroğlu is trying to woo the votes of the 5 percent that voted for the ancestors’ alliance in the first round.

Gunay added, to “Sky News Arabia”, that the possibility of Erdogan’s victory is the strongest after the presidential candidate, Sinan Ogan, showed Erdogan’s support in the second round, and if he managed to convince a small percentage of those who voted for him, it would be sufficient for the current president to win, while Kilicdaroglu faces several difficulties to secure The votes of the ancestors’ alliance completely, in addition to persuading a number of those who abstained from voting in the round to go down and vote for him to maintain his chances in the competition.

outside vote

The number of voters abroad in the run-off of the Turkish presidential elections exceeded their numbers in the first round, as one million 895 thousand and 430 Turkish voters participated in the run-off of the presidential elections, in the foreign representations and border crossings.

In the first round, which was held in the middle of this month, one million and 839 thousand and 461 expatriates cast their votes, with a participation rate of (53.85%). President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received (57.47%) of the votes from abroad, compared to (39.57%) for his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Expatriates represent about 5 percent of the total electorate, and their number exceeds 3 million in 73 countries in the world.

vote