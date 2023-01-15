The head of the Ministry of Mobility (semovi) From Mexico City, Andres Lajousreported on the new paths of the emerging public transport routeswhich serve as a service of the line 12 Collective Transport System (STC) Subway.

This occurs, after this Sunday, January 15, reopened the line 12 of capital public transportwhich had been out of operation since May 3, 2021, when a section collapsedand left more than 20 dead people Y dozens injured.

It should be noted that the reopening of this day will only be in the underground sectionwhat about Mixcoac to Atlalilcowhile the stretch of Culhuacan to Tlahuac still no operation.

Due to the suspension of the service in the capital Metro since 2021, popup routes in it public transportwith RTP buses and of the metrobusto support the transfer of people who used the “Gold Line”.

Before the reopening this day of January, will be modified said routes to continue supporting the transfer of people to Tlahuac and vice versa.

How will the emerging routes of the L12 of the CDMX Metro be?

The emergent routes of the line 12 of Subway of the Mexico City they have establishedaccording to the information presented by Andres Lajous.

He thanked and recognized the services of the Passenger Transport Network (RTP) and of metrobus.

He explained that it will continue to offer the service Y only it will be of Tlahuac to Atlalilco.

These are the routes that remain in force from the Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro: