He was sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President. The State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Cabinet, Your Excellency the new ministers in the UAE government.

The oath was taken – during the ceremony held today at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi – by Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Member of the Council of Ministers, His Excellency Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense Affairs and Member of the Council of Ministers, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Muftah Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished success to the new ministers in performing their national duties in a way that serves the interests of the nation, enhances the sustainability of its comprehensive development path and gains, and keeps pace with the aspirations of the citizen.

His Highness also praised the efforts of former ministers who performed their duties with sincerity and dedication over the past years.

His Highness the President stressed the importance of continuing to work in the spirit of one team, which is based on the integration of efforts and tasks and is a well-established approach in the various paths of national action to move forward in achieving the state’s vision and future national goals thanks to the efforts of its loyal people.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the leadership of the UAE attaches great importance to providing the government work system with energies and competencies that contribute effectively to developing the performance of all government agencies.

His Highness said that the continuous development and modernization of the work system in federal agencies enhances the performance of government work and ensures the system’s positive absorption of new files. His Highness stressed that modernization is a consistent and original approach in the UAE government.

The swearing-in ceremony was also witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs. His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.