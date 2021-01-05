Soon the Proud Boys want to take to the streets in the American capital to protest the election results. Now the leader of the group has been arrested for property damage.

ZTwo days before a planned demonstration by supporters of the elected American President Donald Trump, the leader of the right-wing group Proud Boys was arrested in Washington. The police in the American capital said that Henry “Enrique” Tarrio had an arrest warrant for property damage on the sidelines of a pro-Trump demonstration in Washington last month. Tarrio also carried gun magazines with him. The Washington Post reported that the property damage allegation related to the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner that was stolen from a church.

The Washington Post wrote that Tarrio told the newspaper at the time that he was one of those who burned the banner. The police said Tarrio – who comes from Miami – was arrested on Monday (local time) when he came to the capital, where Trump supporters again called for a demonstration on Wednesday. Trump shared a call on Twitter to participate in the protest near the White House on Monday. On the same day, Congress is due to certify the result of the November 3rd presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Republican Trump and many of his supporters do not recognize Biden’s election victory. They claim that there has been massive electoral fraud for which there is no evidence. Thousands of Trump supporters, including supporters of the Proud Boys, had already gathered in Washington at two demonstrations in December and November. Occasional clashes occurred on the fringes of the protests. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser urged capital residents on Monday to avoid confrontations with violent demonstrators. She advised staying out of the protests area on Wednesday.