Unforeseen pitfalls lurk with the toll on your way to Italy. Failure to do so can land motorists with an unexpected bill.

Rome – Germany has a strong affinity with Italy as a holiday destination. One reason for this is the easy accessibility with your own vehicle. However, it is important to study the traffic regulations in Italy beforehand. Numerous traps and restrictions might surprise travelers. The regulations surrounding toll fees in particular can be tricky.

Toll trap Italy: Important tips for German drivers on vacation

Similar to many European countries, the use of certain roads in Italy is also subject to tolls. In contrast to the vignette regulation, you pay here, similar to Croatia, which will switch to the e-vignette from 2024, depending on the route driven. According to the ADAC, this is precisely why a number of holidaymakers get into difficulties and are sometimes confronted with considerable additional payments.

Often a message from Italy is the result of a violation at a toll booth. In order not to be confronted with an unexpected bill after the holiday, drivers should avoid making three typical mistakes in the first place:

Payment without cash: This initially seems to be the most convenient way to pay the toll. You simply drive up, take out your card or smartphone, pay and drive on. But it is often not that easy, because cashless payment can often cause problems. Nevertheless, the barrier opens in such cases. However, this does not mean that the use of the route is free. The help button gives you a receipt with the note: “Mancato pagamento”. This means: Not paid. It is strongly recommended to pay the amount according to this receipt as soon as possible. Otherwise, it could result in high costs.

Toll plazas can be confusing, with multiple lanes to choose from, including an express lane. In Italy, for example, there is a lane for Telepass users. “This lane is reserved for (mostly local) drivers who are registered with Telepass with their license plates and for whom the toll is automatically debited,” explains the ADAC on its website. Direct payment is not normally possible on these lanes. Sections without toll booths: There are three routes in Italy that might appear to be free when in fact there is a charge. There are no toll booths here, instead the vehicle license plates are recorded. The background is simple: there is so much traffic on these routes that a toll booth would only lead to more traffic jams. The fee due must be paid within a short period of time. Information on this can be found on the website of the Italian motorway.

Tolls in Italy: Outstanding fees can be conveniently paid at service points

However, if one of these errors occurs or payment is not possible for any other reason, there is no need to worry. The toll can (and must) be paid afterwards. “You can do this either at the service points of the motorway company (“Punto Blu”), which are located at larger rest areas, or within 15 days by bank transfer to the responsible motorway company,” explains the ADAC.

Anyone who fails to do so will receive the message from Italy already mentioned. The toll payments are then collected by the Italian collection agency Nivi SpA on behalf of the motorway company. Later, a payment request will also be made by a German collection agency – including additional processing fees.

There are also traffic rules in other countries that many drivers are not aware of. It can get really expensive though. Similar to Germany, for example, there is in London environmental zones that can only be entered if the car meets emission requirements.

