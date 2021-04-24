W.hen the Oscars are celebrated on Sunday evening Pacific time in Union Station, the beautiful train station on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles, the crucial question is definitely not who will win the most important Oscars. The more urgent question is whether there is anything to celebrate.

All nominees are invited, an accompaniment is allowed; There are also a few sponsors and presenters, the great hall will be almost empty. And this emptiness, so much can already be said, will be the theme and the misfortune of this Oscar night. Maybe the party was last year when the Korean film “Parasite” won the Oscars for best film and best staging and the director Bong Joon-ho gave a small acceptance speech in Korean, which was enthusiastically acclaimed by the guests – possibly was that the farewell party.

The most important Oscars for a Korean film, that didn’t indicate Hollywood’s weakness. On the contrary, it testified to its claim to be the capital not only of American but of the world’s cinema. It was February 9th and the virus had already arrived in America. But you still lay in each other’s arms, kissed cheeks, sat as close together as you do in the cinema.

Are the films too complacent?

In autumn 2017, the year of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, the year after the protests by black actresses and directors against white dominance in the Oscar nominations, the British Guardian wrote that Hollywood seems “scared and lost, drifting on and on off into unknown waters and has no script, no director, no idea where it will all end ”. Since then everything has gotten better. And yet nothing is good in the film business.

Because on the one hand there are the nominated films and the nominated artists, for example “Nomadland”, “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Promising Young Women” or Chadwick Boseman (who is posthumously nominated), Andra Day (who plays Billie Holiday) and Steven Yeun, on the one hand, they are all so diverse and gender-balanced that TV scoffers Bill Maher couldn’t help but curse the selection as “woke and morally complacent”; The films are “downers”, only good that the viewers end up feeling “guilty, dirty and bad”.

Hollywood had to change to be understood

Unfortunately, this often very funny old white man overlooked the fact that this diversity was not imposed on the films by obdurate activists heated up in terms of identity politics. Diversity is the real purpose and livelihood of Hollywood cinema. It may well be that American films in the 1920s and 1930s could also convince viewers in Little Italy, Koreatown and the black quarters of the big cities that all major dramas and comedies only took place between white people of Northern European descent.

The important thing is that Hollywood really wanted to be understood there, because it was then also understood in southern Europe, in Asia, all over the world. And when the people there wanted to see their own kind, the films had to be different. The diversity of the Oscar-nominated films and actors this year is not a break with tradition, but the consequence of a development that perhaps began as early as 1959 with John Cassavetes’ “Shadows”.



Oscar statues, freshly polished

:



Image: dpa





Only that, on the other hand, watching films is a social practice: If you, emotionally shaken, intellectually challenged or mimetically inspired, come out of the cinema differently than you went in: then it has to do with the shared horror, the common I was moved, the happiness of the many glances at the same screen is the essence of cinema.

That is exactly what has now largely been abolished. People get used to watching films or series alone or in close circle, buy better devices, still subscribe to a streaming service – and the Hollywood nightmare is that these people will never return to theaters.

The financial losses of the Corona year were enormous. Hollywood cannot cope with the loss of the audience. Three of the eight films nominated for best production could be seen on stream. It will go on like this. One has to fear that there will be a funeral service on Sunday.