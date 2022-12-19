Lawyer Igor Kositsyn told what rights tourists have in case of flight delays

Before the New Year, passengers of delayed flights have a number of rights, no matter what the reason for the delay is. A memo for such cases was compiled by lawyer Igor Kositsyn and published in his Telegram-channel.

The expert said that in such situations, all passengers have the right to be provided with rooms for mother and child, if the latter is not more than seven years old, two phone calls or two e-mails when waiting for a flight to depart for more than two hours, as well as provision of drinks. In case of a departure delay of more than four hours, tourists are required to provide hot meals.

If the waiting time for departure is more than eight hours, Kositsyn notes, the passenger is entitled to hotel accommodation. And also customers must provide luggage storage organization.

The lawyer emphasized that in case of failure to provide these services, the passenger has every right to file a complaint with the transport prosecutor’s office. In addition, you can pay for all services yourself, keeping all receipts in order to later claim compensation through the court.

“The flight is considered delayed due to the fault of the tour operator if the delay occurred due to a reason not caused by force majeure circumstances. Force majeure events include, for example, weather conditions. The malfunction of the aircraft does not apply to such circumstances, ”Kositsyn said.

According to the specialist, if due to the fault of the tour operator the flight was delayed so much that the duration of the trip is reduced, the tourist has the right to refuse the purchased service – the flight. Also, the client may demand a reduction in the value of the contract by the amount of services not rendered, a penalty for violating the terms for the provision of services or a penalty for violating the terms for meeting consumer requirements.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Department of Legal Regulation of Business at the HSE Faculty of Law, Dmitry Maksimov, revealed a way to return money for a non-refundable ticket. According to the Air Code of the Russian Federation, the airline must return money for a ticket in case of illness of a passenger, his companion (family member, close relative) or death of a close relative, the specialist said. However, these facts must be confirmed – provide a medical certificate or a document confirming the death of a person.