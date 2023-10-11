This comes at a time when attention is turning to the options that the Israeli government can resort to after being exposed to the attack launched by Hamas on Saturday morning, the most violent attack on Israel since the 2006 Lebanon War.

Who does the support go to?

The American newspaper “Politico” published an analysis of the current situation within NATO, saying that from the White House’s new military support for Israel to emergency meetings across European capitals, to the faltering European Union response to the crisis, NATO allies are grappling with a renewed sense of urgency regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after… The sudden Hamas attacks led the Israeli government to pledge “full retaliation” in the Gaza Strip.

The timing is a headache for Ukrainians who are aiming to garner more support from NATO countries at the first meeting of defense ministers following the alliance’s leaders’ summit last July, which saw broad pledges to support Ukraine at the security and military levels.

The head of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign affairs committee, Oleksandr Merezhko, acknowledged “concerns” among his compatriots about whether the West can continue to focus on the Russian invasion, while also dealing with the situation in the Middle East.

Western reports confirm that the new Ukrainian Defense Minister, Rustam Omerov, is scheduled to receive more attention during NATO discussions, but it is also expected that the discussion will touch on the situation of Israel in the midst of its intensified strikes against Hamas.

A NATO diplomat explained that they expected strong interest in what US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said regarding support for Israel, while a second diplomat noted: “I would be surprised if the situation in the Middle East was not mentioned at the meeting.”

Just one week before the Hamas attack, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, visited Israel where he met with President Isaac Herzog and military officials, and also visited the Gaza border crossing.

While the White House stressed that the United States can deal with two regional crises at the same time, some voices questioned the strong support provided to Ukraine, as Republican Senator Josh Hawley called for “immediately redirecting any funding for Ukraine to Israel.”

But the US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, confirmed to reporters that with regard to the issue of whether US support for Israel could come at the expense of US support for Ukraine, “Washington does not expect any major challenges in this regard.”

“I believe the United States will be able to remain focused on our partnership and commitment to Israel’s security, while also fulfilling our commitments and our promise to continue to support Ukraine as it defends its territory,” Smith added.

Shortly before the NATO meeting, the Ukrainian Defense Minister reached out to his Dutch counterpart Kajsa Ollongren about Ukraine’s “urgent needs” for air defense, long-range missile and artillery systems.

Fixed support

Director of Strategies and Armaments at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, and former NATO official, William Alberque, believes in statements to Sky News Arabia that NATO will maintain its steadfast support for Ukraine, along with a pledge to support Israel’s security at the present time.

Alberque stressed that “allied support to Ukraine continues thanks to the great capabilities enjoyed by NATO member states, especially since the war with Russia is still ongoing, and will not end unless Russia withdraws, but President Putin is unlikely to do so anytime soon.” .