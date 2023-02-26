posters of Genaro Garcia Lunaformer Secretary of Security of the government of Felipe Calderonwere placed in places, around the Plinth From Mexico City.

This occurs within the framework of the march that took place this Sunday, February 26, in the Constitution Plazaof the Mexico Citysummoned for the defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE), after the approval of the Plan B’of the President of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

It should be remembered that recently garcia moon It was declared guilty of drug trafficking in USAwhich caused posters to be made against him, emphasizing that he belonged to the National Action Party (BREAD), most of whom, like former President Vicente Fox, mayors of the Mexico City and blue and white deputies attended the protest in defense of the INE.

prior to March and that more will begin to arrive business assistants and places, posters were placed with the image of the former federal secretary and with the logo and colors of the PAN.

Some people started to break the posters and remove them from the places they were placed in the surroundings of the Zocalo.

members of the March They removed a canvas that, prior to the march, was also placed in a nearby building in the Constitution Plazawhich also had an image of Genaro García Luna.

Said image was similar to that of the posters, as well as the colors of the game and with the hashtag #GarcíaLunaNoSeTocaalluding to the phrase of the mobilization of this Sunday #ElINENoSeToca.