HA phenomenally massive property opens up between Caroline Merz’s end-of-terrace home within the Mörsenbroich district of Düsseldorf. The meticulously cared for garden is so spacious that bigger open-air receptions might be held there with none issues. Caroline Merz is just not solely an opera singer, however above all a satisfied Düsseldorf girl. If in case you have such a backyard, it’s pure to open it up for the corona-compliant native election marketing campaign, she says.

Merz invited round 100 buddies and acquaintances to a dialogue with Stephan Keller, the CDU candidate for mayor, on her garden. “They’re actually not all CDU supporters, there are additionally SPD and FDP voters who have to be satisfied,” says Merz. In her welcoming speech, the hostess makes it unmistakably clear what she is about: Mayor Thomas Geisel should be voted out of workplace on Sunday.

It’s unlikely that Merz’s want will come true and that the Social Democrat will lose his workplace within the first poll. In keeping with a survey, the hostage from Swabia has to anticipate that there can be a runoff two weeks later. If the demoscopes commissioned by the WDR are usually not flawed, Geisel and his CDU challenger Keller are in a neck-and-neck race with 31 % every. If there may be truly a runoff, the 49-year-old cellar has a great probability.

The CDU would definitely see Keller’s victory as proof that it has overcome its trauma within the capital. As a result of after Saarbrücken, the place Uwe Conradt prevailed towards the social democratic incumbent in June 2019, Düsseldorf would at the very least be the second state capital during which the CDU is as soon as once more offering the mayor.

Geisel can’t hope for a camp impact within the runoff election. Though the Greens within the Council, along with the SPD and FPD, belonged to a site visitors gentle alliance, they aren’t steadfastly at Geisel’s aspect, however have despatched their very own candidate into the race with the state parliament member Stefan Engstfeld. They have been too aggravated by Geisel’s many solo efforts. Like Engstfeld, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, member of the Bundestag for the FDP, has no probability of moving into the runoff election in keeping with the polls – regardless of a marketing campaign with subtle black-and-white posters, brisk slogans and cleverly staged spontaneous campaigns, which has additionally acquired nationwide consideration. The opinion polls discovered solely 17 % for the FDP candidate.

CDU candidate Keller in Düsseldorf fondly remembered

CDU candidate Keller is an skilled administrator. From 2011 to 2016 he was the top of the legislation, order and site visitors division in Düsseldorf, which many within the metropolis nonetheless fondly bear in mind. The 49-year-old absolutely certified lawyer is presently Metropolis Director in Cologne. There he additionally headed the Corona disaster crew till he took a depart of absence for the election marketing campaign a couple of weeks in the past. Keller is taken into account critical, however just a little pale. Nonetheless, in a runoff election on the newest, he ought to be capable of mobilize voters properly past the CDU supporters. As a result of in Düsseldorf there’s a hostage boredom in purple and inexperienced circles.