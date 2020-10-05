Smartphone company Poco will launch its new smartphone Poco C3 in India soon. It is being told that this phone will be launched on 6 October i.e. tomorrow. At the same time, before the launch of this phone, its price has been revealed. The company itself has told that the price of this phone will be less than 10,000. With this, some other information related to this Poco phone has also been revealed.

Company quoted price

The company did not tell the exact price of Poco C3, but has indicated that the phone will be found in the price of less than 10 thousand. The company wrote in its tweet, ‘Game Changer is coming on Flipkart at 12 noon on October 6 for less than 10,000.’ The company has claimed that the phone will give excellent performance and experience while gaming and multitasking.

Display and design

According to leaked reports, the Poco C3 smartphone will be the rebranded version of Xiaomi’s Redmi 9C. A 6.53 inch HD + display can be given in the phone. There will be a plastic back panel in it. Triple rear camera sensor and an LED flash can be given in the phone. At the same time, the smartphone can be equipped with 4 GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G35 processor. A powerful battery of 5,000mAh can be given in Poco C3, which will support 10 W charging. In this, the rear facing fingerprint sensor option can be given.

The camera

Triple rear camera setup can be given in Poco C3. It will have a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a macro sensor and a depth sensor. For the selfie, a 5-megapixel front camera can be given in it.

Vivo U10 will compete

Poco C3 will compete with Vivo U10 in the Indian market. The price of this smartphone is 9,990 rupees. It has a touchscreen display of HD + IPS 6.35, whose screen-to-body ratio is 81.91 percent. It has a triple rear camera setup. There is a 13 megapixel sensor, 8 megapixel wide angle lens and 2 megapixel portrait shots. There is also an 8 megapixel selfie camera. It has a 5000 battery, which supports 18 Watt fast charging.

read this also

Motorola’s foldable phone Razr 5G will be launched in India today, will compete with this phone

Vivo V20 to be launched in India with latest OS Android 11 on this date