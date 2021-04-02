Before the judiciary because of a prank!

Two twin brothers from California, who became famous for their YouTube pranks, were convicted in the state of court for filming fake robberies that required the intervention of two policemen who aimed their weapon at a taxi driver who was on the scene and was unaware of the plot.

The two brothers, Alan and Alex Stokes, 23, were famous for the pranks and hidden camera clips that they posted on their YouTube channels (6.6 million subscribers) and Tik Tok (30 million followers).

On October 15, 2019, the twins wore black clothes with a ski mask and carried a sack full of banknotes, before photographing themselves in a clip in which they claimed they had robbed a bank in their hometown Irvine, south of Los Angeles.

They called a taxi driver through the “Uber” service to take them during their alleged escape, but he refused to do so after seeing them. However, one of the passers-by who witnessed the incident informed the police of what was happening after he believed that he was facing an attempted kidnapping carried out by two professional bank robberies.

Upon arriving at the scene, the policemen aimed their weapon at the taxi driver to get him out of his vehicle before discovering that it was just a prank. The Stokes brothers warned of the dangers of their behavior before leaving them on their path.

The twin brothers repeated the plotting hours later on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, which also necessitated the intervention of the police after emergency calls.

“These crimes may easily lead to serious injuries or even deaths,” said the attorney general in Orange County, California, Todd Spitzer, describing the behavior of the twins as “irresponsible and dangerous.”

Several charges were brought against Alan and Alex Stokes, carrying a sentence of five years in prison, but the court agreed to reduce the seriousness of the charges against them if they admit their guilt, which is what actually happened.

The two brothers were sentenced to carry out 160 hours of public benefit work while placing them on probation for one year and preventing them from filming any videos that simulate criminal behavior.