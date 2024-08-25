Chihuahua.- This afternoon the hearing to formulate charges against Edgar R. will begin. He is accused of the murder of Gabriel Alejandro on March 2 of this year in the San Francisco residential area.

The accused was arrested in the United States and handed over to Mexican authorities yesterday in Ciudad Juárez, for charges to be filed under case 803/2024.

After the events, Edgar R. left the country supposedly with his son, who is also accused of being responsible for the murder according to witnesses.

The hearing was scheduled for 12 noon, but was delayed by several minutes.