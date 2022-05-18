Last Monday, May 16, in the municipality of Ahome, we formally installed the Civil Protection Council, a very important coordinating body, since its main job is to protect and save lives when situations arise that put the population at risk. , as are natural phenomena.

Like every year, the hurricane season is about to start in our country. In the case of our state of Sinaloa, according to the Conagua National Meteorological System, eight strong hurricanes are expected that could impact our entity.

And it is because I am convinced that prevention must become a culture and, therefore, at Ahome, in coordination with all the institutions that make up the council, such as Sedena, CFE, Semar, Conagua, we are ready to face the case of that hurricanes and storms occur with the coordination of all municipal areas so that they attend to what corresponds to them, from timely communication to the population, the cleaning and desilting of the sewage system to try to avoid floods, as well as the preparation of the 107 shelters in case of having to evacuate people from their neighborhoods or communities.

But in a true culture of prevention, the most important thing is the participation of the people, who in the event of a meteor, such as hurricanes, are attentive to the communications of the authorities so that they can prevent situations that endanger their lives. But more than that, we must move forward in making self-protection and preventive care part of our daily lives for ourselves and our families.

Also, yesterday, I had the opportunity to accompany our governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, as well as the authorities of Sedena, Federal Civil Protection, Federal Electricity Commission, Conagua and, in itself, all the municipal institutions, state and federal authorities that make up the Civil Protection system to their national meeting, precisely for the reason that the hurricane season formally began on May 15.

At that meeting we were informed that the 2022 hurricane season will be 25 percent more active than usual on the Pacific coast, so that, more than ever, unity and close collaboration between authorities and the population are required so that , in the event of a hurricane or storm, we are duly informed about prevention measures and thus avoid material losses as much as possible and, more importantly, human losses.

Thus, at Ahome we propose as a priority to protect the population in any situation that represents a risk and, in the specific case of the hurricane season, we are already working on the sanitation of drains, sewers and streets with the intention that, when the rains come, they do not generate floods as strong as we have had in recent years.

In this same sense, with the very important support of our governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, we are already advancing in the planning for the expansion of the existing pluvial drainage in the city of Los Mochis, precisely because flooding in the rainy season is an issue that We must solve it in the short term, since it means important material losses for the families in our municipality.

In this sense, it only remains for me to ask the public to become aware that the problem of the floods that we are experiencing in the municipality is a job shared between the population and its authorities, for which I make the call to be aware and not to litter in the streets, drains or sewers, because when we do, we increase the possibility of flooding.