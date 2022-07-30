In a late-night television address, Zelensky added that hundreds of thousands of people still in the fighting zones of the greater Donbass region, which includes Donetsk as well as the neighboring Lugansk region, need to leave.

“The more people leave the Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” Zelensky said, adding that residents would be given compensation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian media quoted Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vershichuk as saying that the evacuations should take place before the start of the winter months as the region’s natural gas supply infrastructure has been destroyed.

The Ukrainian president said hundreds of thousands of people still live in the Donbass regions where fighting is raging.

“Many are refusing to leave, but they have to,” Zelensky added.

“If you have the opportunity, please speak to those who are still in the fighting areas in the Donbass. Please convince them that it is necessary to leave,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukraine’s military said it had killed more than 100 Russian soldiers in fighting in the south of the country, including in the Kherson region, the focus of Kiev’s counter-offensive, which is a key link in Russia’s supply lines.

The Army’s Southern Command said rail traffic to Kherson via the Dnipro River has been halted, which could further isolate Russian forces west of the river from supplies in occupied Crimea and in the east.

To the south of the town of Bakhmut, which Russia has described as a major target in Donetsk, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces had “partially succeeded” in gaining control of the town of Semyriya by storming it from three axes.

Defense and intelligence officials in Britain, one of Ukraine’s strongest Western allies since the Russian offensive began on February 24, estimate that Russian forces are having difficulty maintaining their momentum.

Ukraine has used long-range missile systems acquired from the West to severely damage three bridges across the Dnipro River in recent weeks, isolating the city of Kherson and leaving the 49th Russian Army stationed on the western bank of the river extremely vulnerable.