Preludes to this trouble appeared with demonstrations against the French presence in Chad, February 2022, and then demands from parliamentarians to reconsider the military agreements with Paris the month ended.

Faya accident

On Tuesday, the city of Faya, the capital of the Borkou region, in northern Chad, witnessed unrest after a young man was killed by a French soldier while he was receiving treatment in the health center of the French military base in the city.

According to a video clip circulated on social media, the dead man’s name is Muhammad Dako (35 years old), and he got into a quarrel with a nurse, and a French soldier intervened and shot him, and after the news of his death spread, citizens took to the streets to express their anger, and the army moved to disperse the crowd.

To calm down, the local authorities held a meeting with the Barkhane leadership (the French-led forces), in the presence of the traditional leaders, to search for ways to reduce tensions in Faya, and they concluded with a decision to form a joint committee between the Barkhane forces and the Chadian army to investigate the incident, according to what was announced by the governor of Borkou province, Gen. Ali midi kbi.

boiling condition

Chadian political analyst, Ali Musa Ali, describes to “Sky News Arabia” the atmosphere in Faya as “in a state of boiling”, so that the government cut off the internet in the city, and attributes this situation to:

• It is expected that the incident will draw the attention of the Chadians to the “dangerousness” of the French presence, especially as they are affected by the waves of rejection against this presence in the neighboring countries, and the fear that the French forces in Chad will increase if the forces that are likely to leave Niger are added to them.

• The Faya incident exacerbates citizens’ hatred of the French forces and widens the gap between the two parties, especially since the French, despite their long presence, were unable to integrate with Chadian society and did not gain its trust.

• There is a great movement and interaction from the citizens to call for alert against the French forces and call for their departure.

French “concern”.

Although the director of the Conflict Monitoring Center in the Sahel, Muhammad Ali Kilani, described the Faya incident as an accident, he sees it as expressing the anxiety and psychological state experienced by the French soldiers and their leaders in the region, according to his interview with Sky News Arabia.

Earlier, deputies in Chad’s parliament called, in August, to reconsider the military agreements signed between N’Djamena and Paris, regarding military bases and the French franc.

Among these deputies: Ahmed Bedi Tolomi, Tekilal Ndolasem, Maloum Aba Omar, and Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, who considered French influence in these matters a kind of subordination to France, according to the Chadian newspaper Al-Wahda.