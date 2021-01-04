When the Professional Football League (LFP) concluded the acquisition of Ligue 1 TV rights for more than one billion euros per season in 2018, many commentators were satisfied with the news, considering that “the French football’s ‘golden age’ had come. It was in 2018. A century ago. The great club presidents, Jean-Michel Aulas at the head, as well as the leaders of the League, Quillot and others, could trumpet that all this would strengthen the means of the clubs to “remain competitive and ensure their means to better remunerate their players”.

How under these conditions could a new operator claim to make so much investment without a clearly identified project, without connection to the French rights market, without pre-existing TV channel, without clarity on the subscriptions to be made pay to football fans? Finally, the Sino-Spanish group will have paid only 143.6 million and, for all account, 100 million to disengage and avoid prosecution. Finally, the 150 employees of the Téléfoot channel, created for the occasion, will most certainly all be made redundant. Eventually, money-obsessed clubs are forced to ask players for wage cuts, postpone payment of owed charges, and get, Covid-19 obliges, state-guaranteed loans.

An economy totally disconnected from the real world

In the days of happy sobriety, how can we fail to see that this world, that of an economy of football and more generally of sport, is so disconnected from today’s reality and from the challenges that are ours? Whose fault is it ?

To the State and to successive governments, which are careful not to intervene, except by admonishing in a very random manner. One day we will have to lay down European rules for the economy of football.

To the League and the Federation, which, holders of the rights, aspire to the right to prosper better, even if it means having eyes bigger than the belly. One day it will be necessary to limit the sale to the cut, prelude, which does not see it, to the aspirations of the clubs to manage each, in an individual way, its rights. To clubs, caught in a mad race for transfers and remunerations, but also to financial markets and loans. The case of Losc is symptomatic of a model that deserves to be questioned. One day it will be necessary to regulate transfers and the excessive amount of player salaries.

What happened once again was the development of an ultraliberal model of sport, without rules and limits, making it possible to reinforce the vicious circle: explosion of TV rights, explosion of player salaries, explosion in the amount of transfers, explosion of the speculative bubble …

Philippe Piat, president of the French and world footballers unions, said a few months ago about football’s number 1 peril: “Employment contracts fuel player trading, the sale of players is becoming an essential element and imbalances budgets. . To be able to realize a capital gain on the sale of a player, the clubs oblige themselves to keep them under contract and increase in a reckless manner the wages (of the players and the agents). Today, clubs have a payroll of around 60% of their income. Is it tenable and reasonable? Everything calls for organizing new rules at the double European and national level before the football economy explodes and neither arouses interest but ignorance through the disaffection of the public.