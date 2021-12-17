Before their meeting on Saturday in the final scene of the Arab Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, the memory of football still retains many matches full of excitement and competition between Tunisia and Algeria, over 58 years since the date of the first direct confrontation.

Although the 2021 Arab Cup final will be the first meeting between the Tunisian and Algerian teams at the Arab level, the number of confrontations that brought together the Carthage Eagles with the Desert Warriors exceeds 47 matches that took place on more than one level, including 21 official matches and 26 friendly matches.

The history of football confrontations between Tunisia and Algeria dates back to the fifties of the last century when Algeria was a French colony and was playing under the name of “the National Liberation Front team”, which is Algeria’s representative to the French authorities, where the two teams met several times, in which the FLN team prevailed.

Starting in 1963, specifically after Algeria’s independence, the matches became more regular and of an official nature, as the first meeting between Tunisia and Algeria took place on December 15, 1963 in a friendly match hosted by the Chedli Zouiten Stadium in the capital, Tunis, and it was decided by a scoreless tie.

In total, the two teams met in 47 matches where the differences were very small, as Algeria won on 17 occasions and Tunisia won in 15 matches, and 15 matches ended in a tie between the two sides.

During the past direct confrontations, Algeria scored 48 goals, while Tunisia scored 42 goals against its opponent.

While the desert warriors had little control in the total number of confrontations, the Tunisian team imposed its dominance over the official matches by winning 9 matches out of 21 official matches against the Algerian team, which won only six matches.

The memory of direct confrontations preserves the widest victory in the history of the two teams’ matches, and it was for the Algerian team, in the El Menzah stadium in particular, when it rained its opponent’s net with four full goals against one goal.

That confrontation took place on October 6, 1985 in the World Cup qualifiers (Mexico 1986) and ended with a victory that is the largest to date. The Algerian quartet were scored by Menad on two occasions, Rabah Madjer and Kasi Said, while Abdelkader Ragabaoui scored Tunisia’s only goal.

In the return match at the July 5 stadium, Algeria renewed its victory with three clean goals, bringing its total victory in the home and away matches (7-1).

Jamal Menad is the best scorer in the history of the two neighboring teams’ matches with 4 goals, against Rabah Madjer with 3 goals. As for Tunisia, Mohieldin Habita is at the top of the scorers with 3 goals.

On Saturday, the Tunisian team plays its second final in three Arab Cup matches, where it won the title in the first edition in 1963 and was satisfied with the first round in 1988. As for the Algerian team, it is playing its first final in the history of its Arab participation.