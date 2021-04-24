B.Unjust Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) is calling for certain restrictions to be lifted for people with full corona vaccination protection. “If it is certain that a vaccination not only protects against illness, but can also prevent the further transmission of the virus, this must be taken into account in the measures,” said the SPD politician to the “Handelsblatt”. “This is not a privilege for vaccinated people, but a requirement of the constitution.”

According to a report by the “Bild” newspaper, Lambrecht’s ministry is already pleading for the next prime ministerial conference on Monday to stipulate such easing. The ARD also reported on Saturday about a key issues paper for the Prime Minister’s Conference, which had already been agreed in the federal government.

Lambrecht referred in the “Handelsblatt” to the new regulation of the Federal Infection Protection Act. According to this, the federal government was expressly authorized to “lay down special regulations, exceptions and reliefs for people who are expected to be immunized against the coronavirus”. It is therefore particularly important that these questions are now also discussed at the Prime Minister’s Conference on Monday.

The paper of her house shows that Lambrecht’s ministry believes that the requirements for easing are already met. According to the “Bild” newspaper, it says there that “according to the current findings of the Robert Koch Institute, it can be assumed that those who have been vaccinated and recovered have a lower risk of infecting other people than those who tested negative in an antigen test”. Therefore, “the relief or the exemptions should also be provided for vaccinated persons and genesis”.

“Constitutionally required”

In some cases, these groups of people would even have to be “better off than those who tested negative in an antigen test”, according to the submission. This is the only way to ensure “the constitutionally required proportionality of the protective measures”. It is currently planned that those who have been vaccinated for at least 14 days and those who have recovered will be subject to contact restrictions “up to six months after the recovery has been established”.

FAZ newsletter Coronavirus Daily at 12.30 p.m. SIGN IN

When traveling, the obligation to perform compulsory tests before departure and to quarantine after return should be dropped. In shops and markets, cultural institutions as well as in sports and body-friendly services, there should also no longer be a test requirement for this group of people. Insofar as federal states provide for test obligations or restrictions, for example in outdoor catering, vaccinated and convalescent people should also be exempt, “Bild” quoted from the template.

According to the report, the Ministry of Justice emphasizes in its paper that “it is not about granting special rights or privileges, but about the lifting of unjustified encroachments on fundamental rights”.

Spahn: The topic is the focus of the discussions

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) also announced on Friday that the prime ministerial conference would focus on the sensitive question of which restrictions will be removed for vaccinated people. Above all, Spahn made the point that full vaccination protection could be equated with a negative test result. This concerns, for example, the elimination of the quarantine obligation after contact with an infected person, the rules for entry regulations and opening steps, for example for shops.

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier said in the newspapers of the Funke media group, however, that he was assuming that such exceptions could be discussed “in June or July”.

Merkel asks citizens to adhere to measures

Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) meanwhile defended the new Corona “emergency brake” as urgently needed. The planned measures are tough, she said on Saturday in her weekly video podcast. But there are no less stressful ways to break and reverse the third corona wave. Merkel appealed to the population to adhere to the measures. “If we can now manage to reduce the infections significantly and quickly, loosening will be possible step by step in the foreseeable future,” she explained. “Let us now do what is necessary again and show everyone together consideration and responsibility.”

Since that night, the federal corona emergency brake, which was passed in the Bundestag on Wednesday, has been effective for the first time. The regulation has been in effect automatically since midnight in counties and cities in which the so-called seven-day incidence was last above 100 for three consecutive days. This currently affects 325 districts and independent cities. There is a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for important reasons such as caring for relatives, caring for animals, emergencies or professional necessities.