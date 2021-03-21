D.he limit of 100 for all of Germany has been exceeded. That suggests nothing good for the next federal-state meeting this Monday. During the last meeting, the mark of 100 newly infected per 100,000 inhabitants was withdrawn within a week as a sign of the “emergency brake”.

But over the weekend, the number of votes increased who now want to completely bury this number and instead want to hand over to more flexible rules. The German Association of Cities and the Association of German Cities and Municipalities called for a move away from the rigid focus on the incidence value with a view to the backing of the mayors, who have to enforce these restrictions on site.

The Federal Association of SMEs also called for a change of course, the argument here is the precarious situation of the companies. In a letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel, Federal Managing Director Markus Jerger points out that entire sectors such as the tourism and catering industry or retail are threatened with permanent collapse. The “one-sided fixation on the incidence value” has proven to be wrong because it only incompletely depicts the infection process. “We need a risk value that captures different factors.”

The big retail chains also sounded the alarm. They warned against taking back the limited, only recently valid shopping opportunities. They too sent a fire letter to Berlin. In the joint letter from eleven retailers such as the discounters Tedi and Kik, the children’s clothing store Ernsting’s Family, the decoration boutique Butlers and the bookstore Thalia, it is said that retail should not be blamed for the increasing incidence. The opposite is the case, as can be seen from the example of Hanover and Thuringia: “There the incidences have risen significantly in the last few days – without the retail trade opening.”

The easing steps that have already been taken are likely to make a return to the hard lockdown at the beginning of the year particularly difficult. In the past few weeks there had been attempts across the country to approach a normal life. Many countries have reopened or can at least let customers into their shops by making an appointment in advance.

There were also initial steps towards opening up in sports and culture. In football, 777 spectators were allowed during the third division game Hansa Rostock against Halleschen FC on Saturday because the hosts Rostock had low incidence values.

In Berlin, the Senator for Culture Klaus Lederer tried out in a pilot project how artists and viewers can be brought together again. On Friday evening the Berliner Ensemble started with the piece “Panikherz” in front of 350 spectators, on Saturday the Berliner Philharmoniker played in front of 1,000 listeners. The prerequisite was a daily negative corona test result.

A return to the hard line may be indicated by the fact that, in view of the ongoing Corona crisis, the federal government would like to increase an important aid program and extend it until the end of the year. It is about the special program of the state development bank KfW, which is currently limited to June 30, as the news agency dpa reported. At the same time, maximum loan amounts are to be increased.

Biontech founder confident

As part of the KfW Schnellkredit, the credit limit for companies with more than 50 employees is to be raised to 1.8 million euros, up to now it is 800,000 euros. Companies with a maximum of 50 employees are to receive up to 1.125 million euros, so far they have received 500,000 euros. The maximum loan amount for companies with up to ten employees is to be increased from 300,000 to 675,000 euros.

According to the information, KfW should implement the measures by April 1. The promotional bank’s programs are designed to provide companies with liquidity. In the case of the quick loan, the KfW and thus the federal government assumes the full risk and releases the house banks from liability.

The words of the founder of the Mainz pharmaceutical company Biontech, Ugur Sahin, could be both a ray of hope and a warning. He expects the lockdown policy to end in the fall. “In many countries in Europe and in the United States, we will probably be in the position at the end of summer not to have to go into a lockdown,” said Sahin of “Welt am Sonntag”. “Of course there will continue to be local upheavals, that will remain a background noise. There will be mutations. But there is a high probability that these will not cause any fear, ”Sahin expects.