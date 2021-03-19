I.Incidence values ​​alone say little about the occurrence of infections in one place. An outbreak in a hospital or daycare center can drive up the number of cases enormously. However, this does not necessarily mean that schools have to be closed. The Kultusministerkonferenz (KMK) knows that the incidence in schools will increase in the course of intensified tests. She therefore advocated on Friday to take further criteria into account so that children and adolescents no longer have to be expected to be closed again.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for the “educational worlds”.

For a total of six months, the students could not go to school, that would be 600 hours of lessons or more, calculated Hamburg’s Senator for Education Ties Rabe (SPD), who also coordinates the countries ruled by social democrats. Hesse’s minister of culture, Alexander Lorz (CDU), coordinator of the Union countries, referred to the psychological and social damage that students suffer when the daily rhythm, contact with their peers and opportunities for sports and games are lost. “Schools must therefore remain open the longest compared to all other areas of life,” demand the ministers of education.

In France, for example, educational institutions remain open without restrictions, although a strict lockdown is again in force in more and more parts of the country. In Germany, according to the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs, not even five percent of all schools were working fully face-to-face, around 81 percent offered face-to-face teaching for some grade levels, and around 10 percent are still in distance teaching. Some countries, including Berlin, have stopped further opening steps for the time being due to the exponential growth in new infections.

Test mobile for emergencies

Hesse has just put together a mobile emergency team together with the State’s Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, which tests schools with an infection. As a rule, it should be on site with a test mobile within 24 hours and thus get a quick overview of the infection process. For this purpose, both rapid antigen tests and rapid PCR tests can be carried out and evaluated in the test mobile. Schools affected can request the mobile test center quickly and easily from the local health department. “For safe and reliable school operations, schools need clarity quickly if there is a suspicion of infection,” said Hesse’s minister of education, Lorz.

The tests in the event of infection should not remain the only way to ensure a safe everyday school life. Regular tests for students and teachers are planned in almost all countries. In Saxony, students are not allowed to enter the school if they refuse to take a self-test and to bring a corresponding declaration of the result with them to the school. Teachers also have to test themselves twice a week. Most countries give students home self-tests or have students perform them under supervision at school. Berlin is relatively far when it comes to testing and has enough self-tests for the next five weeks for all students in face-to-face classes. In some places, testing is still chaotic, tests are missing, or teachers don’t trust students to test themselves diligently and communicate the results honestly.

The education ministers demand that the staff working in schools should be vaccinated as a priority as soon as face-to-face classes are resumed. At the same time, they warn against stigmatizing children and young people as a danger for everyone involved in school.

In order to compensate for the learning losses caused by the pandemic, there should be a federal-state program with a financial volume of one billion euros, announced the President of the Conference of Education Ministers, Brandenburg’s Education Minister Britta Ernst (SPD). The heads of the ministries of education and culture are currently negotiating with the state secretary in the BMBF, above all, about what share is borne by the federal government and which by the federal states. The federal states would like a financing model like the one used by the Helmholtz Association: 90 percent federal, 10 percent federal states. The countries also agree that the extracurricular learning partners should be brought on board. However, it is unclear when and which learning progress surveys should take place. Meanwhile, the ministers of education have agreed on a joint advanced training initiative of the federal states in the subject of mathematics through the German Center for Teacher Education Mathematics (DZLM), which has been a department in the Leibniz Institute for Science and Mathematics Education in Kiel since the beginning of the year.