The number of infections in Germany continues to rise. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is therefore calling for a “hard emergency brake”. The postponed vaccination summit of the federal and state governments will also take place on Friday.

Munich – The corona numbers in Germany are rising rapidly again. Markus Söder * (CSU) warns of the third wave. “Now we have to be careful that the third wave does not become a perm.” One cannot cheat on this reality. That is why it is important to act wisely and uniformly at the Corona * summit on Monday. “Emergency brakes have to be reliable, and not alibi brakes,” said the Prime Minister from Bavaria. He hopes that the next Corona meeting will bring about uniform implementation of the “hard emergency brake”. “I would like to turn what is currently a very flexible emergency brake into a hard emergency brake,” said Söder on Thursday after a digital international conference in Munich.

A so-called emergency brake was introduced by the federal and state governments to prevent the coronavirusPandemic* to keep under control. With a seven-day incidence * of 100, stricter measures automatically apply again. Söder criticizes, however, that the countries handle this differently. In some federal states, for example, the emergency brake has been raised to an incidence value of 200. Regarding a possible withdrawal of possible easing measures, depending on the incidence, Markus Söder said that you have to see whether you turn something back. The majority of countries are rather reluctant to do so.

Vaccination summit on Friday: Söder wants to be “more flexible” with vaccinations

The vaccination conversation postponed by the federal and state governments after the provisional stop of the corona vaccinations with the funds from AstraZeneca is to be rescheduled on Friday. This was announced by Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Thursday after a Prime Minister’s Conference. On Thursday afternoon, the EMA is due to announce the decision on further approval * of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Söder hope for further approval. However, he wants to stick to the use of AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine even without official approval. “I would not throw it away either, even if it is not allowed,” said the CSU boss on Thursday. He suggested that it be checked whether citizens can get vaccinated “at their own risk”.

Söder emphasized that he was very worried about how much AstraZeneca would still be wanted in the event of a re-registration. Even before the exposure there was a great deal of uncertainty among the population about the vaccine. Should the EMA allow AstraZeneca again, he is therefore in any case for the greatest possible flexibility. The vaccine could then be administered quickly via the family doctor and with the necessary individual advice and follow-up care. Family doctors should actually only help with vaccinations from mid-April at the earliest. Markus Söder believes that vaccinations play a major role in the fight against the coronavirus. “The truth is clearly in the vaccine,” said the CSU * politician on Thursday.

Söder and Berlin’s mayor Müller are demanding that the Russian vaccine Sputnik V be approved as soon as possible

Söder and Berlin's Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) are campaigning for the rapid approval of the Russian corona vaccine Sputnik V. "We need every vaccine we can get," said Müller on Thursday after the country chiefs posted a video. At a video switch between the Prime Ministers and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen * as a guest, they discussed the need to apply for proper approval for the vaccine, as for others, and to check it. "But of course, if we have the chance to use this vaccine, we will of course want to and will seize this opportunity," said Müller.