Laporta confirmed to the media in Barcelona, ​​“It is a formula that I accept because Xavi was the one who proposed it to me, and he is a legend of the club, and an honest and generous person who loves Barcelona.”

The 44-year-old former midfield maestro, who is called the “Puppet Master” or computer, had announced on Saturday that he would leave his position on June 30, after the heavy defeat against Villarreal 5-3, which led to the defending champion falling to fourth place. With 44 points, 11 points behind leaders Girona in the twenty-second stage.

Xavi, who extended his contract last September until 2025, led Barcelona last season to win its first league title since 2019, in addition to the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona's performance declined sharply this season, as it lost to Real Madrid 1-4 in the Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh, then was eliminated from the King's Cup quarter-finals by Athletic Bilbao 2-4 after extra time.

Laporta continued, “The Spanish League will be difficult, but it is not out of our hands yet. We have to fight to finish the season in the highest possible position.”

He added, “We have to give everything we have in order to win the Champions League as well,” as Barcelona faces its Italian counterpart, Napoli, in the eighth-final in two weeks.