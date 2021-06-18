With the next unmistakable announcement to the still goalless EM ensemble, Joachim Löw made his demands for the fight against Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. clear immediately after arriving in Munich. With the poker face, the national coach was not able to elicit any personal considerations about Joshua Kimmich or Leroy Sané. But one thing is certain: The attack must ignite on Saturday (6 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship as well as on ARD and Magenta TV) against Portugal.

“Tactically, we have to bring something else into play, that is, more offensive power”, postulated Löw after the disappointment at the 0-1 opener against France his plan against the threatened EM-Ko. “Tactical changes can be made with the same formation, you but can also make some changes, ”remarked Löw. Defensively, no changes are necessary, the stability was right in the first tournament game.

“He made us hot”

Kimmich had already reported on the national coach’s first emotional wake-up call in the team quarters in Herzogenaurach. Löw particularly took his leading players into account again. In any case, there was no sign of self-doubt and uncertainty before the trial of strength with Portugal’s EM champions around Cristiano Ronaldo in the national soccer team.

The national coach swore his players with a passionate speech for the second group game on Saturday in the Munich arena. “He made us hot again. He has already told us that we now have to slowly get into competition mode, ”said Kimmich. Löw did not reveal whether the Bayern professional will play again on the right instead of in the headquarters. But Kimmich’s words gave the decisive hint: “In the end, the decision is always made by the coach. Otherwise it would be completely hara-kiri. The coach sets up in such a way that the team is as successful as possible. “

Löw made it clear what is important now. “What I feel is a determined mood and an attitude of absolute will. Everyone knows that we want and have to and will do some things better, ”emphasized Löw. Above all, it is about more dynamism and precision on the offensive. But: “That doesn’t mean that we want to storm the stadium for the devil.”

In any case, it will not be easier against a “similarly strong and well-rehearsed opponent” than the failed test against the world champion. “Everyone can handle the pressure. I’ve known him for 15 years. The pressure won’t overwhelm us, ”promised Löw.

Otherwise the German national team is threatened with the next tournament disaster – and Löw a DFB farewell without applause. The players understood. “We’re not here to go on vacation or to leave early. It’s about winning the game and getting through, ”said Kimmich. Despite the 0: 1 against France, everyone should have “conviction in their own strength” against the Portuguese around Ronaldo, emphasized the Munich.